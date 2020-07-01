Patterson High School's Alli Blakeman was the recipent of a Marine Corps League St. Mary Detachment No. 600 scholarship. Picture are Glen Swain, commandant, and Blakeman.
Morgan City High School's Danie Moore was the recipient of the Marine Corps League St. Mary Detachment No. 600 scholarship. Pictured from left are Daniel Moore Sr., Commandant Glen Swain, Danie Moore and Assistant Principal Kim Caesar.
Central Catholic High School's Emily Price was the recipient of the Marine Corps League St. Mary Detachment No. 600 scholarship. Pictured from left are Principal Pete Boudreaux, Emily Price and Glen Swain, commandant.
Marine Corps League scholarships
The local Marine Corps League detachment presents scholarships to three local students.