Marijuana, cocaine arrests made by local authorities

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

St. Mary and Morgan City authorities made arrests for marijuana possession in the run-up to the holiday.

St. Mary

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Tyran Jones, 18, New Iberia, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday on charges of license plate lights required, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice (tampering).

No bail has been set.

Morgan City

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Parry Hamilton, 60, East Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the officer detected an odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A K-9 officer and his partner, K-9 Dally, arrived on the scene to assist in the traffic stop. K-9 Dally alerted officers to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers located suspected marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. During the investigation, the officers discovered the passenger, Hamilton, possessed the suspected illegal narcotics. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Mason Rivere, 26, La. 402, Napoleonville, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated (fourth offense) and driving on roadway lane for traffic.

Officers responded to a local business on Railroad Avenue in regards to a vehicle that had crashed into several parked vehicles and a building. Officers came into contact with the driver of the vehicle, Rivere. According to reports, Rivere appeared in an intoxicated condition.

Rivere was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he submitted to the chemical test for intoxication. Rivere’s results yielded a .000% BAC. Rivere was then transported to a medical facility to have a blood sample drawn. Those results are pending. Rivere was transported back to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Travis W. Montgomery, 46, Louisa Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Montgomery was located in the area of La.182 near Myrtle Street. A warrant check was done on Montgomery, and it was determined that he held an active warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. Montgomery was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Scott S. Chaisson, 50, Uranus Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to pay fine.

An officer located Scott Chaisson in the area of Patton Street. A warrant check was done and it was determined that Chaisson held an active warrant for the City Court of Morgan City. Chaisson was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Jonathan Patrick Carter, 22, Willowdale Drive, Gray, was arrested Tuesday on a count of failure to connected to a June 14, 2018, arrest related to a May 13, 2018, shooting near Labadieville.

As a result of that incident, someone later identified Carter was accused of firing multiple shots at two apartments near Labadieville.

Carter was arrested at the time but a warrant was issued for his arrest for failure to appear.

On Tuesday, Carter was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention. Bond was set at $5,000.

A detainer was issued for Carter by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a probation violation.

Carter remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Franklin

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported this arrest:

—Abrianti Colar, 26, of Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant dated Tuesday for domestic abuse battery and a warrant for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, no insurance, improper lane usage, expired license plate and license plate light.

Colar was released on a $3,050 bond.

St. Martin

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Corey Anderson, 40, Carolyn Rose Drive, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday on charges of violation of a protective order, domestic abuse battery and stalking.