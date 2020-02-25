The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
From left are Alli Blakeman, Layla Landry and Katelyn Besse, who were recognized at the Feb. 13 St. Mary Parish School Board meeting.aux
Mardi Gras ornament contest winners
St. Mary Parish School Board held a Mardi Gras ornament decorating contest this year. The first-place winner was Alli Blakeman, a 12th-grade student at Patterson High School. The second-place winner was Layla Landry, a fifth-grade student at Bayou Vista Elementary School. The third-place winner was Katelyn Besse, a sixth-grade student from Morgan City Junior High School.