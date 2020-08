Parish President David Hanagriff has issued a mandatory evacuation order at t 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday or areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway including Ashton, Freetown Road, Glencoe, Louisa, South of La. 83 at Cypremort Road, and residents along Kelly Canal.

Hanagriff says that if you had water for Barry or Rita or are near the waterway, a voluntary evacuation is ordered