Man enters plea deal in alleged attack on wife

A Patterson man, who was accused of attacking his wife in September 2018, pleaded guilty to a first offense domestic abuse battery charge, and a judge dismissed two more serious charges against him in the same case.

Brandon J. Jones, 47, of Patterson, pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to a charge of domestic abuse battery-first offense, St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court records stated.

On the motion of Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw, Judge Suzanne deMahy of 16th Judicial District Court ordered the remaining charges of second-degree battery and domestic abuse aggravated assault dismissed, court records stated.

The judge sentenced Jones to serve 97 days in St. Mary Parish jail with credit given for time served. Jones informed the court that he had transferred his firearms to his father, records said.

Patterson police had originally alleged that, during a Sept. 24 incident on Catherine Street, Jones attacked his wife, and she suffered injuries, including broken ribs, requiring medical treatment.

Police further alleged that Jones fired two shots in the ceiling of his home and had pointed the gun at his wife during the incident.

Jones said Wednesday that the original allegations were “bogus,” and he and his wife had “a simple fight” with “a little pushing and shoving.”

Holtzclaw said he could not comment as to why the second-degree battery and domestic abuse aggravated assault charges were dismissed.