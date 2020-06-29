Man arrested for child endangerment

Staff Report

A Franklin man was jailed Thursday on a child endangerment charge, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith.

—Christopher Lee Ribardi, 32, Mendoza Drive, Franklin, arrested at 9:14 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law and violation of protective orders. No bail has been set.

—Tiara Washington, 25, Martin Oaks Drrive, Avery Island, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and no license plate. Washington was released on a summons Sept. 25.

Morgan City Police Chief Blair reported this arrest:

—Renata Jolene Harris, 39, Mount Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for theft under $1,000 and as a fugitive.

Officers located Harris at a Halsey Street address and placed her under arrest on an outstanding warrant for the Morgan City Police Department.

A computer check revealed the Louisiana State Police also held an active warrant for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.