Man accused of battering, resisting officer

A Franklin man has been jailed and charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Travis Sanchez Boatman, 39, Carl Foulcard Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of battery on a police officer, and resisting an officer with force or violence, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Kristy Renee Rulf, 41, Carla Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Rulf was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Melvin Curtis Sylvester, Sr., 59, James Street, Siracusa, was arrested at 5:06 a.m. Friday on a charge of unauthorized entry of dwelling-attempted, resisting an officer by flight and disturbing the peace by language. No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

—Anita M. Steel, 45, Freret Street, Morgan City, was arrested 3:10 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were called to a residence on Freret Street for a domestic disturbance. They learned Anita Steel had committed a battery on a family member.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Nicholas Walter Grimmett was arrested Wednesday on charges of violation of a protective order and domestic abuse battery.

The charges stem from incidents April 9. Assumption deputies responded to a call of a domestic incident at a location in Bayou L’Ourse.

At that time, deputies interviewed Grimmett’s domestic partner, who indicated that Grimmett had struck her.

The deputy identified noticeable injuries to the victim, necessitating an arrest.

At the time, Grimmett had left the area. Deputies issued a warrant for Grimmett’s arrest. At the time of this incident, Grimmett was under a protective order previously filed by the same victim.

On Wednesday, Grimmett was stopped by a Louisiana state trooper in St. Mary Parish for a traffic violation. Upon checking the state database, the trooper discovered that Grimmett was wanted by Assumption Parish.

Nicholas Walter Grimmett was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail as a fugitive from Assumption Parish.

Grimmett was transported to Assumption Parish on Thursday. Grimmett was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

— Skyla Shelby, 19, Pear Street, Thibodaux, was arrested early Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

—Treandre Lavante Theriot, 24, Isle of Cuba Road, Schriever, was arrested early Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

—Ijah Baptiste, 26, Anthony Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested early Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the violator vehicle.

At that time, the driver was identified Baptiste. The deputy also identified two passengers in the vehicle Shelby and Theriot.

The deputy interviewed the driver and both passengers. At some point, it was determined that Theriot was in possession of marijuana and was placed under arrest. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained and during that process, three firearms and illegal narcotics were seized. As a result, Baptiste and Shelby were also arrested.

All three were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention.