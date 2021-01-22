Man accused of battering Morgan City officer

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

An Amelia man faces multiple charges after threatening people at a Morgan City home and then committing battery on an officer trying to arrest him, the Police Department said.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair said that in a 24-hour period Wednesday and Thursday, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 33 calls of service. He reported these arrests:

—Brandon Micah Scott, 33, Arnold Street, Amelia, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday on charges of entry on or remaining in place or on land after forbidden, disturbing the peace (violent or tumultuous manner), resisting an officer ,and battery on an officer.

Officers were called to an address on Marguerite Street for an individual refusing to leave the property. They learned Scott had caused a disturbance and threatened several individuals at the address.

When officers went to place Scott under arrest, he pulled away from the officers and committed a battery on one of the arresting officers. Scott was eventually handcuffed and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ashley J. Dehart, 46, Vivian Street, Bayou L'Ourse, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday on charges of carless operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated (second offense).

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad Avenue and Federal Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Dehart.

During the traffic stop, the officer suspected driver impairment. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Once at the Morgan City Police Department, he was administered an Intoxilyzer test and submitted a breath sample of .088g%. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Devin Fabian Metrejean, 27, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of theft of over $1,000 but less than $5,000, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, and operating a vehicle without properly lit lamps for conditions. No bail has been set.

—Jonathan Joseph Arcemont, 50, Franklin, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of failure to dim headlights and no insurance. Arcemont was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Gene Barry Butts, 33, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Butts was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Devontrae Williams, 19, Franklin, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Thursday on charges of speeding and possession of marijuana. Williams was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to eight complaints in a recent 24-hour period and made this arrest:

—Z’Andre Lewis, 23, of Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on the charges of flight from an officer and headlamps on motor vehicle. Lewis was booked, processed, and released on a $1,750 bond.

Chitimacha

Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported these arrests:

—Michael Menozzi, 36, Burlington Circle, Broussard, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of disturbing the peace and was released with a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, it was learned Menozzi was involved and was arrested.

—Juvenile, 15, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday on the tribal charges of burglary and two counts of theft. He was transported to Sac and Fox Juvenile Detention Center in Stroud, Oklahoma.

Officers responded to several tribal residences in reference to a burglary and thefts.

During the investigation, it was learned the 15-year-old juvenile was involved and a warrant was issued. The juvenile was located on the Reservation and was arrested.

—Robert Menard, 76, Agnes Broussard, New Iberia, was arrested Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He was transported to the parish jail.

An officer, while patrolling the area of Ralph Darden Memorial Parkway, observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. The officer initiated the traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned Menard was impaired and was arrested.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Kameah Augustus, 22, Lobdell Boulevard, Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday by Louisiana State Police on charges of simple possession of marijuana.

—Cleveland Ayro, 33, Cromwell Drive, New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder/non-negligent manslaughter.

—Angelique Cole, 52, Arnaudville, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear and for forgery and cruelty to the infirm.

—Faith Harrison, 32, Avenue G, Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and speeding.

—Codie James, 41, St. Ann Street, St. Martinville, was arrested on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

—Gage Patin, 30, Whitney Patin Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on a parole violation.

—Noah Simmons, 21, Simar Street, Iota, was arrested Wednesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

—Beau Viator, 30, Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested by the St. Martinville Police Department on charges of aggravated battery and simple battery.