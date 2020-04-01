Man accused of assaulting dating partner

Staff Report

Morgan City police arrested a man on a charge of assaulting his dating partner, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Thomas Clay, 57, West Park, Gray, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Monday on a charge of aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Officers were dispatched to Robin Street for a disturbance.

Officers learned Clay had assaulted his dating partner. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair reported that the department responded to 33 calls for service in the 24-hour reporting period.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Donte Jovan Harris, 24, Mount Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Monday on charges of resisting arrest or officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bail was set at $10,000.

—William Joseph Mouton, 20, Willow Bend, Youngsville, was arrested 4:09 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Mouton was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—James Richard Domingue, 20, Saddlewood Corner, Lafayette, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Domingue was released on a summons to appear June 29.