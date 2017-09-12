Making their own shrimp boats

Submitted Photo

Students at Holy Cross Elementary School learned about Louisiana’s oldest chartered festival, the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, creating “shrimp boats” from orange juice cartons. The students in third grade paraded throughout the school with their boats to show off their creations. Pictured are Emma Lind, Brayden Swan, Grant Kirkpatrick, Gabriella Laubach, Abigail Clements, Jorden Geason and other students in Maggie Bagwell’s third-grade class.