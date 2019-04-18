Making history in Berwick

Thu, 04/18/2019 - 10:34am

Submitted Photo
Members of the Jeanerette Bicentennial Park & Museum, 500 E. Main St., made a return visit to The Brown House, Berwick’s Heritage Museum to exchange ideas with Berwick Historical Society members to help promote their museums. Shown, front row from left, are members of the Jeanerette Museum, Darlene Derise, Kathy Rosamond and Mona Stansbury. Members of the Berwick Historical Society in the second row: Janie Brashear, Charlie Ann Eues and Toni Fangue. Third row: Shannon Hubbard McFate, Dale Fangue, Patsy Thomas and Gen Thorguson.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019