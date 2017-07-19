Making history in Berwick

Submitted Photo

Plans are in full swing for the Celebrate Berwick annual history program. This year’s event will be Saturday, Oct. 7, and will showcase the history of the trapping and seafood industries in Berwick. This outdoor program is a featured event of the Lighthouse Festival. Berwick Committee members are currently looking for memorabilia to display for the program. If anyone has pictures, articles or related items to lend for the event, please contact the Berwick Town Hall. Committee members pictured are, seated from left: Liz Griffin, Christine Henry, Juanita Lagarde, Mickey Pearson, Glenda Steakhouse, Janie Brasher and Eljean Nesmith. Standing: Jacki Ackel, Rodney Grow, Lud Henry, Randy Plessala, Alvin Willis, Dale Fanguy, Mary Ghirard and Damon Robison. Not shown are Charlie Ann Eues, Patsy Thomas, Gen Thorguson, Daisy Lodrigue and Deborah Lodrigue.