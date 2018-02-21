Submitted Photos
Hyden Norris and Rylee Tipton were recognized as Julia B. Maitland Elementary School's Readers of the Month for January. They're shown with mentors and volunteer reading listeners Herman Hartman, left, and Earl Johnson. Not pictured is mentor Cathy Landry.

Thirumurugan Vetrivel and Kennedy Champagne were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School's Readers of the Month for January. They're shown with Hartman, Landry and Johnson.

Maitland and Norman Readers of the Month

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:18am Anonymous

Julia B. Maitland and M.E. Norman elementary schools.

