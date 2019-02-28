Magician will appear in Morgan City

Magician Johnny Magic will appear in the next Community Concert Association event at 7 p.m. March 19 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

“His show is split evenly between magic, comedy, and audience interaction, giving audiences the ultimate entertainment experience!" according to promotional material.

Association season subscriptions are available at $45 per adult and $10 for students K-12.

Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). See www.morgancitycca.biz for more information.

The association has a partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, which is offering free transportation for senior citizens (60 plus) who live in St. Mary Parish. Please call at least 24 hours before the concert to arrange.