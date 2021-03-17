LSP: Moderate injuries for bicyclist hit by SUV

The bicycle rider injured Tuesday morning in a collision with an SUV in Bayou Vista sustained moderate injuries, a Louisiana State Police spokesman said.

The collision happened just before 6:30 a.m. on La. 182 near Gray Construction.

The bicycle rider was headed east and was in violation by not being at the utmost right of the roadway, said LSP spokesman Thomas Gossen.

No citation has been issued yet because of the rider’s injuries, Gossen said.

The bicycle rider was taken to a local trauma center by AirMed, he said.

The driver of the Jeep Patriot involved in the accident voluntarily submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol, and the driver showed no signs of impairment, Gossen said.