Lower St. Martin residents may have intermittent AT&T phone interruption

Thu, 02/07/2019 - 2:24pm

Due to construction being performed in lower St. Martin Parish by AT&T to raise the base of the cell tower, along with routine maintenance that is being performed, service to the tower will be cut to complete these upgrades, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Some residents in lower St. Martin Parish may experience phone outages during this time period. AT&T is working to minimize the loss of service and will keep us updated as to any long term outages, the release said.

