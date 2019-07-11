Lower St. Martin has voluntary evacuation order

After consultation with the director of the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, Parish President Chester Cedars has issued a voluntary evacuation order for lower St. Martin Parish, effective immediately.

The voluntary evacuation is necessary to afford any and all residents ample opportunity to evacuate the area because of the prospective storm surge and potential high water conditions which may be enhanced as a consequence of Tropical Storm Barry. Anyone who wishes to comply with the voluntary evacuation and needs assistance can call St. Martin Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808. Moreover, any questions associated with the order should contact that number.

Due to the impending storm, St. Martin Parish Government Offices and the Clerk of Court, Courthouse, and Tax Assessors Office will be closed tomorrow. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will also be closed tomorrow.