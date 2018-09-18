Louisiana officials plan voter registration drive

The Secretary of State's Office and registrars of voters across the state are joining forces the the week of Sept. 24-28 to host Voter Registration Week activities aimed at registering eligible citizens to vote.

The next regularly scheduled election in Louisiana is the congressional primary on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Louisiana’s registration push also coincides with National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Residents of Louisiana can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when they apply for/renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices. Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application at online or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

To register and vote in Louisiana individuals must:

-- Be a U.S. citizen;

—Be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election to vote.

— Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony.

— Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

— Be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote;

— Apply at least 20 days prior to an election if registering online or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail.