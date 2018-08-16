Louisiana All-Star lineup for Shrimp & Petroleum Festival

Visitors to the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Aug. 31-Sept. 3 will have a chance to hear some of the best Louisiana music around.

Wayne Troups, Keith Frank and Horace Trahan are among the acts scheduled to perform at Lawrence Park. They’re part of a musical weekend that will also include talented local country and Gospel performers.

You can find the band schedule at shrimpandpetroleum.org.

Toups added a 2013 Grammy to his reputation for high-energy Cajun music. His “The Band Courtbouillon" with Steve Riley and Wilson Savoy was named Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2013.

Toups has played the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival 27 straight years and is a winner of the 2009 Album of the Year from Offbeat magazine. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010 and, a year later, become part of both the Gulf Coast and Cajun French Music shrines.

Horace Trahan, maker of the hit single “That Butt Thing” in 1999, is a renowned Cajun and zydeco artist respected for his accordion and vocals. The Ossun native began playing the accordion at 15 and had Felix Richard of Cankton as a mentor.

Trahan has recorded eight studio albums to date, four of which show his ability to write and produce original music. His band is The Ossun Express.

Frank and his Zydeco Soileau Band have been together since 1990. If the discussion turns to who might be the best zydeco act, his name will surely come up.

Frank has recorded 16 studio albums and released two live albums over the course of his long career.

Chase Taylor’s latest single, “Louisiana is My Home,” pays homage to the singer’s home state and culture. The song and accompanying videos have received over 700,000 plays.

Taylor has been a popular performer on the Gulf Coast since his debut album “Cut to the Chase” and follow-ups “Just Add Beer” and “Tailgate Sunset.”

Kyle Daigle of Belle River has been influenced by traditional artists as well as newcomers. At 31, he was brought up on artists including Merle Haggard, Hank Williams. He is an award-winnig singer-songwriter who has released the album containing the single “Love the Leavin.’”

Snapper and the Fishsticks combines unique song selection, instrumentation and a high-energy stage show. The nine-piece group, which includes a horn section, has been entertaining crowds in Louisiana and across the region for a decade.

Souled Out is an 11-piece band known for its interaction and choreography. It has been named Best Band three times by the Tri-Parish Times and is a three-time Couples Choice for WeddingWire.com.

Even after 17 years on the road, Souled Out prides itself on being the life of the party.

South 70 has risen from humble beginnings to become a dynamic stage presence blending Cajun, zydeco and swamp pop music. South 70 has had airplay on stations from Patterson all the way to Nashville.

Anchored with Praise Dance School of Baton Rouge was founded by owner LaShonda Kelly, who was born and raised in Morgan City. It’s a Christian-based school that gives young women an outlet to express their love for Christ.

Bernadette Steven will be back this year. A member of Spirit & Truth Church, led by Pastors Alonzo and Ollie Frank, Steven performed at the 70th NAACP Convention, where she interviewed Michael Roberts. She has music on iTunes, Amazon and Cdbaby and is a past winner of Urban Contemporary Artist and Rhythm of Gospel Awards.

Men of Zion formed in June 2010 by Travis Short. His vision was to get all the men of Mount Zion together to lift up the name of Jesus.

Also taking the stage during the festival will be Cliff Hillbran & the Anytime Band, the New Zorah Choir, Gospel Inspriations, The Earmuffs, KQKI Country Showdown winner Brittney Billiot, Low Down and Driftwood.