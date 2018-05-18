Longman, Burton will lead CCHS graduates

Tyler Longman will be the valedictorian and Alyssa Burton will be the salutatorian at Central Catholic High’s commencement at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Church in Morgan City.

CCHS Valedictorian Tyler Joseph Longman is the son of Jarrod and Allison Longman.

He was on the 2017 Composite Academic All-State Football Team and was also a member of the All-Academic All-State baseball team.

He lettered in high school baseball four years and was a member of the 2016 Class 1A state championship team.

He lettered in high school football five years, was treasurer of Key Club, and was a member of Stop Wasting Academic Talent and the Campus Ministry team.

He was a National Honor Society member for two years and a retreat team leader for two years.

Longman was a Boys State delegate in 2017. He also participated in the District Literary Rally.

Longman plans to attend Nicholls State University and major in mass communications with a concentration in public relations.

Alyssa Noel Burton

CCHS Salutatorian Alyssa Noel Burton is the daughter of Melissa and David Burton.

She was president of Key Club, executive Student Council vice president and treasurer of Stop Wasting Academic Talent.

She has been a member of National Honor Society, was the 2018 Student of the Year and was a KWBJ Shining Star.

She plans to attend Nicholls, majoring in mass communications with a focus in public relations.