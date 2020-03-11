Locals step up preparations for coronavirus

Two more Louisiana residents, both in the New Orleans area, have tested positive for the coronavirus named COVID-19, the Governor’s Office reported Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Mary people are stepping up precautions.

The two cases reported Tuesday followed a Louisiana presumptive positive announced Monday. The first patient is a Jefferson Parish resident who was hospitalized in New Orleans.

“We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release.

The 11 a.m. Tuesday update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included 647 U.S. cases and 25 deaths in 35 states plus the District of Columbia.

St. Mary schools

—St. Mary Superintendent Teresa Bagwell reported that teachers are stressing the importance of hand-washing to their students. And “we have sent out enhanced cleaning protocols for our custodians,” Bagwell said in an email.

Ochsner St. Mary

—A statement from Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City said the hospital is prepared for COVID-19.

“We have a systemwide protocol in place for the screening and isolation of any patient suspected of having COVID-19,” Ochsner said.

“This is a rapidly changing public health situation and rest assured that we work closely with the Louisiana Office of Public Health (OPH) and follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, guidelines to ensure our employees and patients are receiving the latest information.

“If a case is suspected or identified, we will implement all appropriate isolation and protective measures outlined by the CDC and follow their guidelines for hospital personnel and visitors. Additionally, we will immediately notify the proper parties, including the Louisiana state epidemiologist, OPH and the CDC. " Ochsner said there are several strains of the coronavirus that cause the common cold. That doesn’t mean you have the COVID-19 coronavirus strain associated with the current respiratory disease outbreak you are seeing in the news.

Common cold coronaviruses do not require extra isolation precautions. If you feel sick, contact your healthcare provider, the hospital said.

Among the available resources:

—Call the Ochsner On Call line at 1-800-231-5257 or 504-842-3155 for immediate assistance and guidance on whether an in-person visit is needed. Ochsner On Call is a free service providing appointment booking, health education and advisory services and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

—Instantly connect with a provider through Ochsner Anywhere Care, a consumer-facing virtual visit platform for urgent care visits. Ochsner Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go. You could download the free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer www.ochsner.org/anywherecare.

During the virtual visit, providers and patients communicate through video, and providers can diagnose, prescribe medications, as needed, and suggest follow-up care. Ochsner Anywhere Care is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for $54 per visit for urgent care needs.

The hospital offered this FAQ on the virus:

—What are the symptoms? COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. Some symptoms may include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headaches and possibly fever. For people who have a weakened immune system, such as the elderly, the very young or immunocompromised patients, symptoms can become severe quickly and can cause serious respiratory tract illnesses, such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

—What preventions and treatments are available? Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent contraction is to avoid being exposed to the virus. There is no specific treatment for COVID-19. People who contract the virus should receive supportive care from their healthcare team to help alleviate symptoms. People with a severe case will need care that involves support for vital organs. Some everyday preventions the CDC recommends are:

—Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

—Stay home when you are sick.

—Cover your cough or sneezes with a tissue and immediately throw it away in the trash.

—Disinfect objects that you frequently use, such as your phone, computer, purse, remotes, chargers, kids’ toys, water bottles, etc.

—Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating or after you cough or sneeze.

—Can I still travel? The CDC currently lists five countries with various levels of travel warnings: China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan. People traveling to these areas should take extreme caution and if trying to return to the United States, can expect restrictions on entry and quarantines upon return. The status of COVID-19 is changing every day, so continue to monitor the CDC’s list of travel notices before traveling.

—What should I do if I think I have COVID-19? If you are an Ochsner St. Mary patient and think you contracted COVID-19, reach out to Ochsner On Call, our free 24/7 nurse care line. Ochsner On Call is always available when you have health concerns or need advice on care options. Our specially trained registered nurses are available to discuss your health care concerns, recommend self-care techniques and help you decide if your symptoms require a visit to urgent or emergency care. The service is free and available by calling 1-800-231-5257 or 504-842-3155. Or see a provider from home with an Ochsner Anywhere Care virtual visit.

Council

on Aging

—Director Beverly Domengeaux told the Berwick Town Council on Tuesday that the Council on Aging has been distributing hand sanitizer to seniors.

“Don’t give them a hug,” Domengeaux said. “Just take care of them.”