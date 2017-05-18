Local UL Lafayette grads listed
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette conferred degrees on these local people during spring commencement:
Assumption Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Liberal Arts
Ja’wauntez Davien Patterson
Master’s Degree
Liberal Arts
Angela Beth Templet
St. Martin Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Trevor Paul Granger
Jules Neil Guidry
Garret Mckenzie Wood
Business Administration
Kelly L Blanchard
Adam Joseph Dauphine
Darian D Guidry
Dustin P Landry
Aimie Kathryn Lasseigne
John Patrick Offord
Camille Elise Quebodeaux
Dwanna Sam
Valex Gabrielle Taylor
Nasia Marie Thibodeaux
Education
Katey Lynn Champagne
Megan Marie Dumatrait
Mckenzie Lynn Fruge
Katie Ann Guidry
Morgan Rae Laviolette
Chelsie Renee Nero
Kaila Marie Robin
Engineering
Adam Christopher Angelle
Collin Elliot Devillier
Patricia S Fuselier
Derrick Gage
Ronald Wayne Kisor
Kobie Dee Renard
Ross Jude Robin
Liberal Arts
Rebecca Ann Albert
Aliyah Celeste Ambroise
Blake James Bertrand
Catherine Adele Blanchard
Alaini Elizabeth Boutte
Camille Elfleda Carloss
Kaitlin Champagne
Michael Champagne
Vicki Clues
Alexis Charnelle Davis
Teresa Marie Frank
Chanelle Genevieve Gardner
Allyson St Marie Gary
Blake Leblanc
Kirsten Marie Meche
Shelby Rae Pelafigue
Ureenie Jacinta Pierre
Katherine Adair Read
Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Anastacia Boulden
Darian Elizabeth Buras
Brooke Alayna Capritto
Tori Jade Dalfrey
Rebecca Bulliard Doerle
Shalacie Nicole Filer
Marleigh Faye Graves
Marly Anne Melancon
Carmen Alexis Miller
Sciences
Christopher Allen Boudreaux
Jereth Cleve Champagne
Kristin Ann Champagne
Lexi Nicole Dauphinet
Mackenzi Clifford Dupuis
Lauren Marie Eddy
Courtney Poirier
Daniel Joseph Schexnider
Kenneth Wayner Serrette
Elizabeth Marie Theriot
University College
Ali Michelle Angelle
Janie Doucet
Sidny Thibodeaux Frazer
Olivia A Wray
Doctoral Degree
Education
Brent James Romero
Master’s Degree
Arts
Aaron Craig Baudoin
Robert Jesse Poche
Business Administration
Danielle Lynn Patin
Liberal Arts
Elizabeth Leblanc Gautreaux
Abigail Renee Naquin
Sciences
Jantzen Christopher Collette
St. Mary Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Business Administration
Christopher Robin Charpentier
Kori Dominique Crappell
Long Le
Sebastian L Prevot
Tyreisha Re’sha Richardson
Alexis Morgan Rineholt
Education
Mallory Elizabeth Chiasson
Kaitlyn Marie Percle
Engineering
Caleb Paul Loveless
Chauntley M McFarlane
Lee Anthony Rhodes
Zachary Paul Uze
My Hanh T Vo
Liberal Arts
Avery Bernard Bell
Evan David Boudreaux
Taylor Marie Hebert
Jasmine Rae Mccoy
Aaron Joseph Scully
Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Matika Dante Scott
University College
Anna Mae Crosby
Lisa Marie Harrison
Devin Michael Pontiff
Doctoral Degree
Education
Kyle D. Smith
Master’s Degree
Business Administration
Kairis Lashae Cummings
Tina Thanh Thanh Tran
Liberal Arts
Elizabeth Corwin Louviere
Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Brooke Migues