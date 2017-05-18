Local UL Lafayette grads listed

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette conferred degrees on these local people during spring commencement:

Assumption Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Liberal Arts

Ja’wauntez Davien Patterson

Master’s Degree

Liberal Arts

Angela Beth Templet

St. Martin Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Trevor Paul Granger

Jules Neil Guidry

Garret Mckenzie Wood

Business Administration

Kelly L Blanchard

Adam Joseph Dauphine

Darian D Guidry

Dustin P Landry

Aimie Kathryn Lasseigne

John Patrick Offord

Camille Elise Quebodeaux

Dwanna Sam

Valex Gabrielle Taylor

Nasia Marie Thibodeaux

Education

Katey Lynn Champagne

Megan Marie Dumatrait

Mckenzie Lynn Fruge

Katie Ann Guidry

Morgan Rae Laviolette

Chelsie Renee Nero

Kaila Marie Robin

Engineering

Adam Christopher Angelle

Collin Elliot Devillier

Patricia S Fuselier

Derrick Gage

Ronald Wayne Kisor

Kobie Dee Renard

Ross Jude Robin

Liberal Arts

Rebecca Ann Albert

Aliyah Celeste Ambroise

Blake James Bertrand

Catherine Adele Blanchard

Alaini Elizabeth Boutte

Camille Elfleda Carloss

Kaitlin Champagne

Michael Champagne

Vicki Clues

Alexis Charnelle Davis

Teresa Marie Frank

Chanelle Genevieve Gardner

Allyson St Marie Gary

Blake Leblanc

Kirsten Marie Meche

Shelby Rae Pelafigue

Ureenie Jacinta Pierre

Katherine Adair Read

Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Anastacia Boulden

Darian Elizabeth Buras

Brooke Alayna Capritto

Tori Jade Dalfrey

Rebecca Bulliard Doerle

Shalacie Nicole Filer

Marleigh Faye Graves

Marly Anne Melancon

Carmen Alexis Miller

Sciences

Christopher Allen Boudreaux

Jereth Cleve Champagne

Kristin Ann Champagne

Lexi Nicole Dauphinet

Mackenzi Clifford Dupuis

Lauren Marie Eddy

Courtney Poirier

Daniel Joseph Schexnider

Kenneth Wayner Serrette

Elizabeth Marie Theriot

University College

Ali Michelle Angelle

Janie Doucet

Sidny Thibodeaux Frazer

Olivia A Wray

Doctoral Degree

Education

Brent James Romero

Master’s Degree

Arts

Aaron Craig Baudoin

Robert Jesse Poche

Business Administration

Danielle Lynn Patin

Liberal Arts

Elizabeth Leblanc Gautreaux

Abigail Renee Naquin

Sciences

Jantzen Christopher Collette

St. Mary Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Business Administration

Christopher Robin Charpentier

Kori Dominique Crappell

Long Le

Sebastian L Prevot

Tyreisha Re’sha Richardson

Alexis Morgan Rineholt

Education

Mallory Elizabeth Chiasson

Kaitlyn Marie Percle

Engineering

Caleb Paul Loveless

Chauntley M McFarlane

Lee Anthony Rhodes

Zachary Paul Uze

My Hanh T Vo

Liberal Arts

Avery Bernard Bell

Evan David Boudreaux

Taylor Marie Hebert

Jasmine Rae Mccoy

Aaron Joseph Scully

Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Matika Dante Scott

University College

Anna Mae Crosby

Lisa Marie Harrison

Devin Michael Pontiff

Doctoral Degree

Education

Kyle D. Smith

Master’s Degree

Business Administration

Kairis Lashae Cummings

Tina Thanh Thanh Tran

Liberal Arts

Elizabeth Corwin Louviere

Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Brooke Migues