Local teen earns aviation scholarship

Seth Baham, 16, of Morgan City, is one of 80 students nationwide who won aviation scholarships from the Ray Foundation. He has received $10,000 to continue his education in aviation. He will get a private pilot's license from this scholarship. Seth is a home-schooled high schooler. He is active in the Civil Air Patrol, 4-H and other leadership organizations. While participating in 4-H, he held the positions of president and treasurer. Seth’s interests are aviation, shooting sports, outdoor activities and music. He enjoys playing the piano and drums. Additionally, he is active in drama with the Tri-City Youth Theater and his local church. He is actively working on ground school through Sporty’s Private Pilot Training Course and taking flying lessons with Hammonds Air Service, Houma. He is the son of Anthony and Leslie Baham of Morgan City.