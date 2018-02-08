Local students make honors lists

Thu, 02/08/2018 - 10:24am Anonymous
Staff Report

Several students from this area have been named to honors lists at universities.

Alabama
—Meoshonti Akeira Knight of Morgan City was named to the University of Alabama’s Dean’s List for fall 2017. Students earn their place on the Dean's List by compiling a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Northwestern St.
Students on the university's Honor Roll compiled GPAs of 3.0-3.49. They include:
— Sharlin Forte of Belle Rose.
— Cassi Mcquilling of Berwick.
—Chloe Dugas of Pierre Part.
Dean’s List students maintained averages of 3.5-3.99 . They include:
—Renwick McPherson of Amelia
—Norris Duthu and Krystina Pitre of Morgan City.
Students on the President's List earned a GPA of 4.0. They include:
—Allie Atkinson of Berwick.
—Jeremy Orgeron of Morgan City.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018