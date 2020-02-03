Local students make fall honors lists at Nicholls St.
More than 200 area students were among those named by Nicholls State University to the President’s List or Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Twelve graduating students earned summa cum laude honors during the fall commencement for finishing with grade point averages of 3.9. Among them was Jacob Williams, a history major from Morgan City.
Shannon Bourg, an interdisciplinary studies major from Pierre Part, was one of three fall graduates who completed their undergraduate work with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
Here are the local students who made the honors lists.
President’s List
Assumption
Business Administration
Breaux, Megan
Breaux, Wendy
Clement, Elizabeth
Dupaty, Bailey
Lucien, Jamere
Thibodeaux, Tanner
White, Megan
Education
Arceneaux, Rebekka
Blanchard, Kamryn
Chiasson, Erica
Falcon, Jenni
Gros, Kelsey
Gros, Nicole
Lagrange, Christy
Landry, Abigail
LeBouef, Kailey
Mabile, Sydnei
Ordoyne, Gage
Trahan, Kayla
Culinary
Blanchard, Kaye
Pipsair. Adrienne
Liberal Arts
Benoit, Faith
Boutain, Alexis
Dupre, Lexi
Guillot, Sara
Landry, Haley
Lawes, Kaitlyn
Smith, Nyoshi
Theriot, Drew
Nursing
Berthelot, Gabrielle
Blanchard, Jodi
Boudreaux, Lexie
Crochet, Alli
Fernandez, Madelyn
Gros, Mackenzie
LeBlanc, Kynley
Mabile, Grace
Science & Technology
Amedee, Cole
Cox, Jasmine
Domingue, Hailey
Ebbert, RaeAnn
Fontenot, Cameron
Guillot, Alayna
Matherne, Michaela
Mcdaniel, Chloe
Naquin, Andrew
Verrett, Gracie
St Martin
Education
Acosta, Peyton
Boudreaux, Emily
Vaughn, Tyler
Liberal Arts
Williams, Jacob
Nursing
Evans, Teriana
Fontnette, Tyler
Science & Technlogy
Martinez, Eric
St Mary
Business Administration
Arnold, Jaci
Aucoin, Tamara
Bazare, Gracie
Benjamin, Patricia
Bennett, James
Carpenter, Regan
Dehart, Kamryn
Dusek, Mckenzie
Gaudin, Brittany
Hebert, Kennedy
Lambert, Tyler
Lipari, Megan
Price, Sara
Theriot, Katherine
Tong, Justin
Toups, Shanicca
Vining, Hunter
Whitehead, Tamera
Whitehead, Tia
Williams, Selena
Education
Adams, Aleksandra
Baham, Meghan
Burton, Alyssa
Carello, Kalei
Carrier, Josie
Derise, Haidyn
Dupuis, Ann Mary
Falgout, Kayla
Gaudet, Caitlin
Giroir, Cassie
Gouaux, Madison
Hillen, Kortney
Hymel, Mary Grace
Kirt, Laderica
Kober, Samuel
Lacoste, Tori
Leonard, Hailey
Michel, Kera
Moore, Brittany
Moore, Hailey
Morvant, Jordan
Patureau, Rhea’
Phillips, Faith
Rentrop, Amber
Robin, Baylie
Robin, Charity
Scioneaux, Ethan
Sons, Rose
Waln, Grace
Culinary
Alcina, Zeph
Tong, Trevor
Liberal Arts
Dupre, Sabrina
Dupuy, Justin
Fabre, Camryn
Fangue, Sarah
Frentz, Heather
Fryou, Bonnie
Gallegos, Devan
Jones, A’Lyrah
LeCompte, Heather
Leblanc, Logan
Legnon, Lanie
Longman, Tyler
Schexnayder, Samantha
Stadalis, Hannah
Suire, Payton
Swan, Bridgette
Theriot, Crissy
Trosclair, Macy
Nursing
Bergeron, Claire
Besse, Sydney
Bourgeois, Breanna
Carpenter, Seanna
Duval, Harley
Garcia, Rosaisela
Greene, Katie
Guillotte, Mackenzie
Hampton, Brandon
Hebert, Isabella
Johnson, Samolia
Jones, LoRaisha
Kraemer, Olivia
Larson, Katelyn
Lodrigue, Madison
Smith, Emmel
Science & Technology
Daigle, Alyssa
Dinger, Noah
Dupre, Zoie
Estay, Tori
Felterman, Luke
Guidroz, Adella
Hatch, Lucas
Hebert, Aubree
Hill, Alyssa
Leonard, Reed
Luc, Kerrilyn
Morris, Cayla
Osburn, Maddie
Soileau, Megan
Spinella, Jonathan
Theriot, Jason
Theriot, Kloe
Thompson, Alexandra
Verrett, Lauren
Zavala, Cesar
Dean’s List
Assumption
Business Administration
Bordelon, Hunter
Templet, Jordyn
Thomas, Tiyonna
Worley, Chelsea
Education
Boudreaux, Juli
Loftin, Paige
Liberal Arts
Campbell, Jennifer
Compeaux, Caleb
Sanchez, Nicholas
Nursing
Bonadona, Dakota
Fernandez, Courtney
Lowery, Markayla
Neal, Emily
Science & Technology
Bourg, Jordan
Haydel, Taylor
Mabile, Chet
Prejean, Brittany
Ratcliff, Cassie
St. Martin
Education
Falgout, Hannah
Nursing
Gaudet, Sara
Vicknair, Kamryn
Science & Technology
Durand, Trisha
St. Mary
Business Administration
Askew, Andrew
Derise, Shannon
Diggs, Emari
Downing, Christian
Guillory, Kathryn
Johnson, Anastasia
Jones, Shaquanta
LeBlanc, Garret
McCloy, Liam
Price, Austin
Richard, Dawn
Savant, Brian
Steckler, Andre
Thibodaux, Tyler
Education
Breaux, Kennedy
Daniel, Sarah
Duval, Chasity
Morgan, Hena
Nolazco, Laura
Polidore, Beth
Rich, Alyssa
Rineholt, Madison
Romero, Morgan
Culinary
Brent, Aiyana
Sutton, Corrina-Michelle
Liberal Arts
Berard, Kari
Billiot, Madison
Bradford, Kamryn
Burley, Mckayla
Burton, David
Caprito, Rachel
Chapman, Kelsi
Ledet, Fara
Voisin, Jordyn
Nursing
Darden, Nina
Fields, Dijonella
Mancuso, Mitchell
Patterson, Sarah
Phillips, Jaylin
Rachal, Angelle
Rice, Alexis
Rice, Victoria
Savant, Breanna
Turner, Austin
Vaughn, Kelsey
Science & Technology
Adams, Henry
Bertrand, Aimee
Bochas, Luis
Druilhet, Myria
Foret, Kevin
Morris, Da’Miya
Nguyen, Jennifer
Porath, Michelle
Seneca, Hunter
Suire, Cade
Woods, Michaelynn