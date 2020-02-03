Local students make fall honors lists at Nicholls St.

More than 200 area students were among those named by Nicholls State University to the President’s List or Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

Twelve graduating students earned summa cum laude honors during the fall commencement for finishing with grade point averages of 3.9. Among them was Jacob Williams, a history major from Morgan City.

Shannon Bourg, an interdisciplinary studies major from Pierre Part, was one of three fall graduates who completed their undergraduate work with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

Here are the local students who made the honors lists.

President’s List

Assumption

Business Administration

Breaux, Megan

Breaux, Wendy

Clement, Elizabeth

Dupaty, Bailey

Lucien, Jamere

Thibodeaux, Tanner

White, Megan

Education

Arceneaux, Rebekka

Blanchard, Kamryn

Chiasson, Erica

Falcon, Jenni

Gros, Kelsey

Gros, Nicole

Lagrange, Christy

Landry, Abigail

LeBouef, Kailey

Mabile, Sydnei

Ordoyne, Gage

Trahan, Kayla

Culinary

Blanchard, Kaye

Pipsair. Adrienne

Liberal Arts

Benoit, Faith

Boutain, Alexis

Dupre, Lexi

Guillot, Sara

Landry, Haley

Lawes, Kaitlyn

Smith, Nyoshi

Theriot, Drew

Nursing

Berthelot, Gabrielle

Blanchard, Jodi

Boudreaux, Lexie

Crochet, Alli

Fernandez, Madelyn

Gros, Mackenzie

LeBlanc, Kynley

Mabile, Grace

Science & Technology

Amedee, Cole

Cox, Jasmine

Domingue, Hailey

Ebbert, RaeAnn

Fontenot, Cameron

Guillot, Alayna

Matherne, Michaela

Mcdaniel, Chloe

Naquin, Andrew

Verrett, Gracie

St Martin

Education

Acosta, Peyton

Boudreaux, Emily

Vaughn, Tyler

Liberal Arts

Williams, Jacob

Nursing

Evans, Teriana

Fontnette, Tyler

Science & Technlogy

Martinez, Eric

St Mary

Business Administration

Arnold, Jaci

Aucoin, Tamara

Bazare, Gracie

Benjamin, Patricia

Bennett, James

Carpenter, Regan

Dehart, Kamryn

Dusek, Mckenzie

Gaudin, Brittany

Hebert, Kennedy

Lambert, Tyler

Lipari, Megan

Price, Sara

Theriot, Katherine

Tong, Justin

Toups, Shanicca

Vining, Hunter

Whitehead, Tamera

Whitehead, Tia

Williams, Selena

Education

Adams, Aleksandra

Baham, Meghan

Burton, Alyssa

Carello, Kalei

Carrier, Josie

Derise, Haidyn

Dupuis, Ann Mary

Falgout, Kayla

Gaudet, Caitlin

Giroir, Cassie

Gouaux, Madison

Hillen, Kortney

Hymel, Mary Grace

Kirt, Laderica

Kober, Samuel

Lacoste, Tori

Leonard, Hailey

Michel, Kera

Moore, Brittany

Moore, Hailey

Morvant, Jordan

Patureau, Rhea’

Phillips, Faith

Rentrop, Amber

Robin, Baylie

Robin, Charity

Scioneaux, Ethan

Sons, Rose

Waln, Grace

Culinary

Alcina, Zeph

Tong, Trevor

Liberal Arts

Dupre, Sabrina

Dupuy, Justin

Fabre, Camryn

Fangue, Sarah

Frentz, Heather

Fryou, Bonnie

Gallegos, Devan

Jones, A’Lyrah

LeCompte, Heather

Leblanc, Logan

Legnon, Lanie

Longman, Tyler

Schexnayder, Samantha

Stadalis, Hannah

Suire, Payton

Swan, Bridgette

Theriot, Crissy

Trosclair, Macy

Nursing

Bergeron, Claire

Besse, Sydney

Bourgeois, Breanna

Carpenter, Seanna

Duval, Harley

Garcia, Rosaisela

Greene, Katie

Guillotte, Mackenzie

Hampton, Brandon

Hebert, Isabella

Johnson, Samolia

Jones, LoRaisha

Kraemer, Olivia

Larson, Katelyn

Lodrigue, Madison

Smith, Emmel

Science & Technology

Daigle, Alyssa

Dinger, Noah

Dupre, Zoie

Estay, Tori

Felterman, Luke

Guidroz, Adella

Hatch, Lucas

Hebert, Aubree

Hill, Alyssa

Leonard, Reed

Luc, Kerrilyn

Morris, Cayla

Osburn, Maddie

Soileau, Megan

Spinella, Jonathan

Theriot, Jason

Theriot, Kloe

Thompson, Alexandra

Verrett, Lauren

Zavala, Cesar

Dean’s List

Assumption

Business Administration

Bordelon, Hunter

Templet, Jordyn

Thomas, Tiyonna

Worley, Chelsea

Education

Boudreaux, Juli

Loftin, Paige

Liberal Arts

Campbell, Jennifer

Compeaux, Caleb

Sanchez, Nicholas

Nursing

Bonadona, Dakota

Fernandez, Courtney

Lowery, Markayla

Neal, Emily

Science & Technology

Bourg, Jordan

Haydel, Taylor

Mabile, Chet

Prejean, Brittany

Ratcliff, Cassie

St. Martin

Education

Falgout, Hannah

Nursing

Gaudet, Sara

Vicknair, Kamryn

Science & Technology

Durand, Trisha

St. Mary

Business Administration

Askew, Andrew

Derise, Shannon

Diggs, Emari

Downing, Christian

Guillory, Kathryn

Johnson, Anastasia

Jones, Shaquanta

LeBlanc, Garret

McCloy, Liam

Price, Austin

Richard, Dawn

Savant, Brian

Steckler, Andre

Thibodaux, Tyler

Education

Breaux, Kennedy

Daniel, Sarah

Duval, Chasity

Morgan, Hena

Nolazco, Laura

Polidore, Beth

Rich, Alyssa

Rineholt, Madison

Romero, Morgan

Culinary

Brent, Aiyana

Sutton, Corrina-Michelle

Liberal Arts

Berard, Kari

Billiot, Madison

Bradford, Kamryn

Burley, Mckayla

Burton, David

Caprito, Rachel

Chapman, Kelsi

Ledet, Fara

Voisin, Jordyn

Nursing

Darden, Nina

Fields, Dijonella

Mancuso, Mitchell

Patterson, Sarah

Phillips, Jaylin

Rachal, Angelle

Rice, Alexis

Rice, Victoria

Savant, Breanna

Turner, Austin

Vaughn, Kelsey

Science & Technology

Adams, Henry

Bertrand, Aimee

Bochas, Luis

Druilhet, Myria

Foret, Kevin

Morris, Da’Miya

Nguyen, Jennifer

Porath, Michelle

Seneca, Hunter

Suire, Cade

Woods, Michaelynn