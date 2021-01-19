Local students earn degrees at La. universities
St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption students were again among the thousands who received degrees in winter commencement exercises around Louisiana.
Here are some of the graduates from the Tri-City area and surrounding areas:
LSU, Baton Rouge
Assumption Parish
Graduate School
Master’s
Falen Simone Johnson, Plattenville
St. Mary Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Nicholas Darrick Mayon, Berwick
Jasmine Lynette Notto, Franklin
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Sean Riley Fore, Franklin
Mark Martin St. Romain Jr., Morgan City
College of Human Sciences & Education
Drew Lawrence Landry, Morgan City
Northwestern
La. State,
Natchitoches
Southeastern
Louisiana,
Hammond
St. Mary Parish
Bachelor’s Degrees
Morgan City -- Kerri L. Gray, Criminal Justice.
Patterson -- Sarah Easley, Criminal Justice.
Assumption Parish
Bachelor’s Degrees
Belle Rose -- Alexzandria Q. Dorsey, Psychology;
Labadieville -- Rodney L. Brown, General Studies
Napoleonville -- Ranesha J. Cassie, Communication Sciences & Disorders.
UL
Lafayette
Assumption Parish Baccalaureate Degree
Education
Lydia Rose Tramonte, Sciences
Katelynn A, Coupel University College
Chantel Thibodeaux Greco
St. Martin Parish
Baccalaureate
Degree
Business
Administration
Carmen Mckenzie Degeyter
Lydia M Guidry
Heather M. Jones
Todd R Nichols
Leah J’nae Philli
Brooke L Romero
Education
Alexander B. Franks
Engineering
Eric Van Bui
Dylan David Dugas
Joshua Andrew Freyou
Tracy Paul Latiolais
Rees Alan LeBlanc
Cody F Menard
Braxton Jude Resweber
Cody Michael Stelly
Liberal Arts
Marla Nicole Collet
Krystie LeBlanc Dupuis
Ethan John Eddy
Morgan G. Fontenot
Ashli Nicole Gachassin
Allison Clare Guidry
Brett Anthony Lavergne
Alex Christopher Mann
Dasha Inez Noel
Katelyn Monay Sam
TiffanyMarie Talabock
Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Shelley Renee Guilbeau
Sciences
Julien Ryan Bonin
Beau Courville
Judy Christine Dobler
Hunter Michael Theriot
Bryce Jude Wiltz
University College
Sonja Ann Defelice
Alyssa Hebert Dugas
Cicily Lashelle LeBlanc
Christopher Roy
Master’s Degree
Business
Administration
Taylor Serrette Angelle
Ashley Lenee Dugas
Bailey Royce Hebert
Trevor Paul Vaughn
Education
Lauren Marie Menard
St. Mary Parish
Baccalaureate
Degree
Business
Administration
Isabella Rose Braus
Education
Madeline Claire Comeaux
Brooklyn Mayon
Micaela Marie Washington
Engineering
Andre Aaron Adams
Karl David Young
Liberal Arts
Corrine Leigh Benandi
Destini Tranee Catchings
Ashley L Fromenthal
Ana Michelle Mata Gomez
Olivia Renae Thibodeaux
Derrasia Williams
Nursing and Allied Health
Professions
Sara M. Hebert
Emma Marguerite Lancon
Sciences
Raymond Harris
Aashna K Lakhani
Bryce D Landry
Kennon James LeJeune
Baylee R. Young
University College
Ashlynn Breanna Bergeron
Lindsey Marie Martin
Hallie Rachelle Mayon
Master’s Degree
Business
Administration
Sonya G Lee
Ruth Anne Marcrum
Kaitlyn Marie Percle
Kelsey M. Sanders
Morgan Elisabeth Splane
McNeese State,
Lake Charles
St. Mary Parish
Patterson: Kaitlyn M. Borel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing