Local residents to collect supplies for Harvey victims

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 5:26pm zachary fitzgerald
Organizers to collect items from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Patterson Area Civic Center

Local residents will collect supplies Sunday in Patterson to send to people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

A group of St. Mary Parish residents will collect supplies from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Anyone wanting to donate items is asked to bring non-perishable goods, diapers, baby wipes and clothes along with boxes in which to pack the items.

If you're interested in helping to load an 18-wheeler with supplies collected, contact Allise Jennings at 985-714-1070.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017