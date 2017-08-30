Local residents to collect supplies for Harvey victims

Local residents will collect supplies Sunday in Patterson to send to people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

A group of St. Mary Parish residents will collect supplies from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Anyone wanting to donate items is asked to bring non-perishable goods, diapers, baby wipes and clothes along with boxes in which to pack the items.

If you're interested in helping to load an 18-wheeler with supplies collected, contact Allise Jennings at 985-714-1070.