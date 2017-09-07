Local officials watch Irma

Though Hurricane Irma appears to be headed toward Florida and up the eastern U.S. coastline, St. Mary Parish officials are still keeping a close eye on the storm’s projected track.

The National Hurricane Center forecast shows that Irma, a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, should reach southern Florida by Sunday afternoon.

Irma is projected to be a threat to Florida later this weekend into early next week, said Meteorologist Roger Erickson of the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Forecasters expect Irma to hit the northern coast of Hispaniola on Thursday and southeastern and central Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

“The forecasted sharp turn to the north near Florida this weekend is due to an upper level trough of low pressure in the east central U.S. that will erode the Bermuda high pressure that is currently steering Irma,” Erickson said in an email.

“We’re ready in case it would change and come our way, but right now it looks like it’s going along the coast of Florida up the eastern seaboard,” said Duval Arthur, St. Mary Parish emergency preparedness director.

Area officials are watching Hurricane Irma closely and making sure they make proper preparations, including topping off fuel tanks and having plenty of sand and sandbags ready, he said.

Red Cross officials are prepared to provide help in the area, if needed. The Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria is designated as a shelter for St. Mary Parish residents who have no other place to go any time evacuation is necessary. St. Mary’s medical special needs shelter for evacuees is the Napoleonville Community Center in Assumption Parish.

Arthur encourages people to keep track of the news on Irma, where it’s going, “and where would be a safe place to shelter,” he said.

“Plan ahead and have a place to go. That way you won’t be looking. You’ll know right where you’re going,” Arthur said.

People should always have essential items on hand at all times including non-perishable food such as Spam, Vienna sausage, canned tuna, other canned goods and crackers, he said. Arthur advises people to be sure to fill up any gasoline tanks ahead of a storm, too.

“If you wait until the last minute, there won’t be any gas,” Arthur said. “And there won’t be any food left on the shelves.”