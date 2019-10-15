Local man accused of threatening, domestic abuse

Deputies arrested a Bayou Vista man on a domestic violence charge. Then he damaged the window of the police vehicle and threatened the deputies during the arrest, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Anthony Joseph Beard, 43, of Cross Road 2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, threatening a public official, resisting arrest or officer and disturbing the peace by language.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Cross Road 2 in reference to removing a subject. The deputy made contact with the complainant, who said Beard had grabbed the complainant by the neck.

The deputy made contact with Beard and arrested him. After he was placed into the unit, Beard damaged the window of the unit and made threats to the deputies, Smith said. Beard was jailed with bail set at $100,000.

Smith also said the Sheriff’s Office responded to 95 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Elizabeth Businelle Jones, 56, of Felterman Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run driving, and careless operation of a motor vehicle. A deputy was advised by courtroom security that Jones was in the courtroom and held an active warrant for her arrest. The deputy made contact with Jones and advised her of the active warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Christopher Glenn Fryar, 36, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension. A booking deputy made contact with Fryar when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed and released on a $500 bond.

—June Caramouche, 58, of Moss Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for turning movements and signals required and driving under suspension. A deputy was stationary at the corner of Lake Palourde Road and Barrow Street in Amelia when he observed a vehicle fail to give a signal when turning.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Caramouche. Dispatch advised that Cara-mouche’s driver’s license was suspended. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear Jan. 10.

—Monica Lynn Hebert, 30, of Robicheaux Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for telephone call harassment. A deputy went to a residence on Veteran’s Drive in Patterson in reference to locating Hebert who held an active warrant for her arrest. The deputy made contact with Hebert and advised her of the active warrant. She was jailed and released on a $1,500 bond.

—Sara Ann Bella, 34, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Friday on a warrant for telephone call harassment. A deputy went to a residence on Catherine Street in Patterson in reference to locating Bella who held an active warrant for her arrest. The deputy made contact with Bella and advised her of the active warrant. She was jailed and released on a $1,500 bond.

—Deirdre Louise Martin, 45, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest or officer.

A deputy patrolling the area of Garden City observed a vehicle cross the fog line. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped up. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in a driveway and the deputy made contact with the driver, Martin. Drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Martin were located. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Ty Quang Thai, 48, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear through the Morgan City Police Department on the charge of disturbing the peace.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a male subject sitting on the side of La. 182 near the Amelia bridge. The deputy made contact with the man, identified as Thai. Dispatch advised the deputy that Thai held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Chad J. Lafleur, 42, of Glaze Court in Schriever, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Sunday for charges of driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear through Lafourche Parish on the charge of contempt of court.

A K9 deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Teche Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road. The motor was running and the driver was asleep.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop to check on the driver, identified as Lafleur. Lafleur appeared under the influence, and refused to let the deputy conduct field sobriety. Lafleur was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing, which he also refused. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 102 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Mark Broussard Jr., 29, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants for three counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to a local business on Roderick Street in reference to Broussard being at the location with active warrants for his arrest. The responding officers verified City Court of Morgan City held two active warrants and the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest.

When officers arrived, they located Broussard and placed him under arrest. Broussard was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Rudbin Maldonado, 33, of Lake Palourde in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday on charges of careless operation, no driver’s license, resisting an officer with false information, and first offense driving while intoxicated.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad Avenue and Roderick Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and later identified the driver as Maldonado. During the initial traffic stop, Maldonado advised the officer he did not have a valid driver’s license and gave a false name, Blair said.

The officer suspected driver impairment. A field sobriety test was given and Maldonado did poorly on the test, Blair said. Maldonado was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Police Department, Maldonado submitted a breath sample into the Intoxilyzer of registered .156g% He was jailed.

—Michael Edward Bray, 60, of Julia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

An officer came into contact with Bray on Railroad Avenue. A local warrants check revealed City Court in Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Natalie Rae Lowe, 30, of Olympe Drive in Houma, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear. Lowe turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Devin A. Troulliet, 23, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault. Officers were called to a residence on Eighth Street in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived they learned the victim and Troulliet were involved in an argument. During the argument, Troulliet produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim. Officers were able to locate Troulliet on the property along with a handgun. He was jailed.

—James Michael Murray, 31, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Officers were called to the area of La. 182 to investigate the sale of an item that was suspected to have been stolen. During the course of the officer’s investigation, it was learned the original suspect of the theft had sold the item to another person. Murry was identified as the person that had sold the stolen item. Murry was located on La. 182 and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Dustin P. Landry, 34, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery. He was jailed and released on a $353 bond.

—Bailie T. Robin, 18, of Veterans Boulevard in Patterson, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Friday on charges of simple battery and simple criminal damage to property. He was jailed and released on a $670 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Jessie Mallett, 48, of St. Mary Street in Elton, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper lane usage. He was jailed and released on a $2,250 bond.

—John Aucoin, 38, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Sunday on warrants for charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and a warrant for failure to appear for probation fee. He was jailed and transferred to Morgan City Police Department.