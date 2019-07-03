Local events on Independence Day

Morgan City

—5-8:30 p.m. Thursday: Party in the Park at Lawrence Park. Driftwood will play. Barbecue, soft drinks, frozen treats and beer will be for sale.

Patterson

—10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday: Bring-you-own-everything event at Park Street Park. There will be volleyball and water slides for kids and a live DJ 3-7 p.m.

Berwick Bay Waterfront

— 9 p.m. Thursday: Fireworks display. The La. 182 bridge will close at 8:30 p.m.

Closings

—City, parish, state and federal offices

—Berwick's Harold J. "Babe" Landry" Landfill will close at noon Thursday.

—Republic Services and Pelican Waste & Debris will pick up Thursday as usual. Put out your trash the night before to accommodate earlier pickups.

— The Daily Review office will be closed Thursday.