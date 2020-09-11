Local business owner arrested on marijuana, gun charges

The owner of Morgan City's East Gate BBQ was arrested early Thursday on marijuana distribution and gun charges, according to the daily arrest report from the Police Department:

--Harlan Kappel, 48, Seventh Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance laws (drug free zone), illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and distribution of marijuana.

According to the daily arrest report from Police Chief James F. Blair, narcotics detectives with the Morgan City Police Department conducted an investigation at a residence on Seventh Street. While conducting the investigation, detectives came into contact with Kappel.

He was found in possession of suspected marijuana, edible products that contained THC, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and U.S. currency that was derived from the sales of illegal narcotics. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

--Michael P. Merrick, 58, Lawrence Street, Morgan City, L as arrested oat 9:13 p.m. Thursday on warrants for possession of crack cocaine and three counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Merrick on Headland Street. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department and the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

--John Charles Gresco, 58, La.182, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace (intoxicated) and resisting an officer.

--Charles Bilkey, 62, Carol Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace (intoxicated) and resisting an officer.

Narcotics detectives with the Morgan City Police Department were conducting an investigation at an address on La.182. During the investigation, Gresco and Bilkey began to interfere with the investigation. Investigators observed both Gresco and Bilkey were in an intoxicated condition.

Upon attempting to arrest Gresco and Bilkey, they resisting arresting officers. They were restrained and handcuffed. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

--Melanie Dawn Rink, 46, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and MDMA, possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

--Christopher James Ross, 48 , Elmira Court, Thibodaux, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense), drug paraphernalia and Zolpidem tartrate (TEVA).

Narcotic detectives executed a search warrant at an address on La. 182. Investigators came into contact with Rink and Ross. Rink was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, MDMA, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Investigators learned the methamphetamine and MDMA Rink possessed were intended to be sold in Morgan City.

Furthermore, Rink possessed U.S. currency that was derived from the sales of illegal narcotics.

Ross was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Zolpidem tartrate (TEVA), and drug paraphernalia. Both Rink and Ross were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

--Jordan Avery Steele, 40, Second Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Friday on a warrant for theft under the $1,000.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Diana Drive and Chestnut Drive and identified the driver as Steele. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.