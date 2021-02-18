Local authorities make multiple drug arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Drug and paraphernalia possession charges as well as the winter weather kept St. Mary and Morgan City authorities busy during the long holiday period. Morgan City’s cases included an arrest involving what police say was a large quantity of heroin.

Morgan City

Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 120-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 155 calls for service. These people were arrested beginning Friday:

—Jeaneaux Farrell Deshawn Kenner, 29, Boone Road, Houston, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding; possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies; transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity; and drug paraphernalia.

The Morgan City Police Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics entering Morgan City from Houston. The division, with the assistance of the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section, conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The driver was identified as Kenner. During the traffic stop, a K-9 officer and his partner K-9 Dally were called to the traffic stop. K-9 Dally was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle and displayed a positive odor response for illegal narcotics.

During the investigations, Kenner was found in possession of a large amount of heroin, money along with cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. A computer check revealed Kenner was convicted of certain felonies prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Caitlyn Rose Case, 31, Maple Avenue, Houma, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Friday on charges of criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

—Kathryne Guarisco Thompson, 26, Keith Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant for interfering with child custody and a warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old and violation of the controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone).

—Russel C. Topham, 67, Laurel Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Friday on charges of hit and run, driver must be licensed, report required following an accident, and careless operation.

—Katie J. McKee, 22, Belle Rose, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession with intent to distribute heroin and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

—Kade Michael Percle, 24, RoderickStreet, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of MDMA, transaction involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer observed a traffic violation area of Front Street and Brashear Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Percle.

The officer detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Percle was found in possession of a large amount of marijuana, money along with MDMA and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Gregg Anthony Vesh, 59, Moon Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, view outwards or inwards through windshield, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jody Cubbedge Sr., 62, Egle Steet, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Vesh, along with his passenger, Cubbage.

During the traffic stop, investigators found both Vesh and Cubbage in possession of methamphetamine. Investigators learned that Vesh and Cubbage were going to distribute the methamphetamine in the Morgan City area. They were both placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ryan Oneal Cox, 22, Aucoin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for driver must be licensed, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and prescription requirements penalty, and a warrant for failure to appear.

—Graig Albarado, 57, North Sterling Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for contempt of court.

—Bronson Williams Opitz, 33, Hilda Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Sunday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Zoe Rives, 21, Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Luis Alberto Reyes, 35, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for use of multiple beam road lighting equipment and reckless operation of a vehicle.

—David Lenes Aucoin Jr., 24, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 120-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 135 complaints and made these arrests:

—Caitlyn Rose Case, 32, Houma, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Friday on charges of resisting arrest or officer and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Ashley Marie Harris, 29, Baldwin, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace (intoxicated), resisting an officer and two counts of battery on a police officer. Bail was set at $8,500.

—Christi Terria Henry, 37, Houston, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated (first offense). Henry is being held for another agency.

—Katie Jo McKee, 22, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500. No bail has been set.

—Javien Jawan Francis, 23, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Saturday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family and possession of methamphetamine. No bail has been set.

—Eddy Agenor-Viera Lopez, 27, Kenner, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding, driver must be licensed, no insurance, failure to secure registration, unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documentation and operating a vehicle without a lawful presence in the United States.

No bail has been set.

—Travis Michael Dupre, 43, Houma, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17. No bail has been set.

—Zoe Marie Rives, 21, Berwick, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn/failure to give signal, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license

No bail has been set.

—Juvenile female, 16, Baldwin, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Monday on charges of curfew violation (juvenile), ungovernable juvenile, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief (false report), driver must be licensed and careless operation.

The juvenile female was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Donyele D. Prince, 34, Franklin, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and proper equipment required on vehicle. Prince was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Dwight Demond Prince, 34, Franklin, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Prince was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Victor Alfonse De Leon Gomez, 24, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated (first offense). Bail was set at $4,000.

—Roy L. Clements Sr., 61, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on charges a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law. Clements was released on a $3,500 bond.

—Shelby Rae Lee, 37, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. on a charge of criminal damage to property. Lee was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Breasia Hines, 18, Houston, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Myrtle Naquin, 58, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics Section on charges of improper lane usage, no seat belt, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple burglary.

No bail has been set.

—Dentrell Rankin, 28, New Iberia, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics Section on charges of headlight out, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rankin was released on a $3,750 bond.

Chitimacha

Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported these arrests:

—Thuat Vo, 45, East Admiral Doyle, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday on a charge of theft and released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned Vo was involved and was arrested.

—Megan Williams, 26, Jena Street, Charenton, was issued a summons for the tribal charge of mistreatment of animals.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Candace Lee Ross, 34, East Garner Drive, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on a charge of no license plate light and illegally carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle with an equipment violation in the area of Aristle Road and La. 662 near Bayou L’Ourse.

The deputy conducted a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Ross. The driver further identified four occupants in that vehicle as convicted felons.

As a precaution, the deputy conducted pat down searches for protective purposes and then obtained a consent to search the vehicle. During the search process, deputies seized a rifle equipped with a flash suppressor (silencer) which was unregistered. That firearm was attributed to Ross.

Ross was arrested and booked into the Assumption Detention Center with a bond set at $25,000.

—Jacoby J. Ealem, 28, Lafourche Street, Donaldsonville, was arrested Saturday on charges of failure to appear (domestic abuse battery) and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

—Trevon R. Gillard, 19, Lafourche Street, Donaldsonville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of no tail lamps and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

An I.C.E.-assigned unit in the Napoleonville area observed a vehicle with an equipment violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified Gillard. Both the driver and passenger were interviewed.

At some point, it was determined that Ealem was wanted in Assumption Parish on a warrant for domestic abuse battery.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a large-caliber handgun reported stolen in 2018 in Ascension Parish.

As a result of the investigation, both Ealem and Gillard were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Gillard was released on a $25,000 bond. Ealem was released on a $27,000 bond.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to 30 complaints over the holiday weekend and made this arrest:

—Joseph Daniels, 24, o Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Friday, on the charges of stop sign violation, registration not in vehicle, careless operation and reckless operation. Daniels was booked, processed and released on a $1,750 bond.