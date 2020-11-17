Local authorities make multiple drug arrests

Local authorities made seven arrests on drug-related charges and warrants over the weekend, including a Centerville man on counts of possession of heroin and methamphetaimine.

—Raymond Terry Chapman, 40, Centerville, was arrested at 12:38 pm. Friday by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled (two counts); possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

No bail has been set.

Sheriff Blaise Smith also reported these arrests:

—D’Andre Deshawn Charles, 24, Franklin, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. Charles was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Benjamin J. Authement, 39, Gray, was arrested 8:53 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failing to comply with PFD requirements. Authement was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Michelle Ocasio, 43, Amelia, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of battery-aggravated and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled, and improper lane usage. Ocasio was released on a $10,500 bond.

—Quentin Jamar’r Cooper, 30, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:57 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and no seat belt. Cooper was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Kody Myers, 30, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and no seat belt. Myers was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—John Henderson, 59, Siracusa, was arrested at 8:46 a.m. on a charge of driving under suspension. Henderson was released on a summons to appear on February 23, 2021.

—Steven James Morris, 34, Amelia, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and no seat belt. Morris was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Cheddrick Domond Roberson, 41, Franklin, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Roberson was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Andrea Bourgeois, 39, Roderick Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of a legend drug and improper lane use and on warrants for possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, Adderall, oxycodone and Clonazepam.

Bourgeois was stopped after an officer observed her crossed out of her lane of travel on La. 182. During the stop, officers of learned of warrants for her arrest. The warrants stemmed from an investigation by detectives from March 6. Bourgeois was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Adrian Billiot, 38, Franklin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for failure to appear from arraignment from the 16th Judicial District Court.

Officers saw Billiot on Brashear Avenueand knew of a warrant from the 16 JDC. The officer made contact with Billiot and placed her under arrest.

After placing her under arrest, the officer located suspected methamphetamine on her. Billiot was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Sarah Bran, 34, Railroad, Berwick, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to a local storage company due to two storage buildings being open. Upon checking the buildings and while doing so located suspected marijuana. Bran was then located in the second building and confirmed that the unit, where the marijuana was located, belongs to her.

Officers also learned that Bran had warrants from Morgan City Police Department. Bran was placed under arrest and transported to Morgan City Police for booking

—Denver Chapman III, 28, Village Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant for domestic battery.

Chapman turned himself in on a warrant for Domestic Battery. The warrant stemmed from a Nov. 9 incident. Chapman was booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

—Anderson Singleton, 55, 11th Street, was arrested 12:53 a.m. Sunday on charges of attempted burglary and disturbing the peace.

—Officers were called to the Greenwood Street area after a subject attempted to gain entry into two vehicles. A description of the subject was given to officers by the victim and officers were able to locate the suspect near the area. Upon speaking with Singleton, the officer believed him to be intoxicated also.

Singleton was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Breionne Dedrick, 27, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was at 9:06 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for theft under $1,000.

Dedrick was arrested on a warrant from Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stemmed from an investigation from August 2019 in which Dedrick is accused of taking items from a local store. Dedrick was placed arrest and transported to the

Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Keith Clark, 47, Mount Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

Clark was arrested after an officer located him near Railroad Avenue. Officers knew of a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stemmed from an October 2020 investigation after officers were called to a local apartment complex when the manager attempted to gain entry into a vacated apartment.

Officers located a female in the room and found that she had been let into the room by a male subject later identified as Clark.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Jacoby Phillips, 24, Park Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:54 a.m., on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense), open alcohol container in vehicle, improper license and no driver’s license.

At 12:34 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 90 West at Thorguson Drive in reference to a crash. Phillips was identified as one of the drivers involved and officers learned that he committed a traffic violation that led to the crash.

He was found to not have a driver's license and there was an open alcohol container inside of his vehicle. Phillips exhibited signs of impairment and performed poorly on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Phillips was placed under arrest and transported to a local medical facility where he gave consent for a sample of his blood to be collected.

He was later transferred to the Berwick Police Department for booking. He was booked into the Berwick Jail and later posted a bond of $3,250.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

--Devin Michael Lang, 34, Timothy Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Monday on charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Lang was arrested on a felony drug distribution charge as part of an ongoing parish wide narcotics investigation.

During that investigation, agents developed substantial information that Lang was trafficking in illegal narcotics.

Based on probable cause obtained during this investigation, agents secured an arrest warrant for Lang.

Lang remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

— Jude Michael Metrejean, 33. La. 70 South, Pierre Part, was arrested Sunday on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (second offense), possession of Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was part of a parishwide drug investigation. As part of this investigation, agents developed information that Metrejean was involved in illegal drug trafficking.

As a result of that investigation, agents developed probable cause to secure arrest warrants for Metrejean.

Metrejean was arrested in Pierre Part late Sunday. Incidental to the arrest, Metrejean was searched and found to be in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Metrejean was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention and remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

.

—Michael Jerome Batiste, 34, Claiborne Street, Donaldsonville, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with into to distribute MDMA (ecstacy), possession of marijuana, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, no driver’s license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disobeying signs and signals, and resisting an officer.

Near near Plattenville, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 70 East. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Batiste. The suspect drove off with the deputy in pursuit. At some point, the suspect vehicle crashed.

A short time later, Batiste was arrested in a nearby cane field.

During the recovery, and subsequent search of the vehicle, a stolen firearm as well as quantities of MDMA. Heroin and marijuana were seized.

As a result of this incident, Batiste was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center

with bond set at $76,400.

—Derrick A. Johnson, 39, La. 400, Napoleonville, was arrested Friday on a charge of distribution of marijuana.

As part of an ongoing parishwide narcotics investigation, agents developed information indicating that Derrick A. Johnson was engaged in illegal drug trafficking.

As a result of that investigation, agents established probable cause sufficient to obtain an arrest warrant Johnson.

Already in jail on unrelated charges, Johnson was arrested Friday morning on the new charge with bond set at $75,000.

—John Mark Mabile, 28, Keith Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Sunday on charges of distribution of marijuana and failure to appear on court on previous drug charges.

As part of an ongoing parishwide narcotics investigation, agents developed information that Mabile was engaging in illegal narcotics trafficking.

As a result of the probe, agents established probable cause sufficient to obtain arrest warrants for Mabile.

Mabile was arrested on Sunday night and incarcerated pending a bond hearing on the new charges.