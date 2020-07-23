Local authorities make arrests for meth possession

Staff Report

Morgan City, St. Mary Parish and Assumption Parish authorities all made arrests Tuesday on methamphetamine possession charges.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Francis Lee Boudreaux, 35, Legnon Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Investigators with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted an investigation at an address on La. 182. During the investigation, they came into contact with Boudreaux.

She was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the presence of a person under the age of 17.

A computer check revealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for her arrest.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

—Eric Spencer Gaskins, 49, Apple Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for resisting an officer.

Officers came into contact with Gaskins in the area of Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street. During the investigation, Gaskins fled from officers on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Andrew Joseph Paul Hebert, 28, Utah Steet., Berwick, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday on charges of obstruction of justice and disturbing the peace-intoxicated.

Officers came into contact with Hebert on La.182. He was intoxicated. Officers observed he was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. When the officer attempted to recover the illegal narcotics,

Hebert consumed the suspected illegal narcotics. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Steve Berryhill, 49, Kelli Drive, Patterson, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane use, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams with intent to distribute. No bail has been set.

—Lilly Touchet, 28, Chris Lane, Verdunville, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of forgery. Touchet was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Kurt Anthony Chapman, 33, Magnolia Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft. Chapman was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Haley Danielle Rogers, 29, Russo Street, Berwick, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft.

Rogers was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Shannon Gail Wright, 29, Pecan Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

Wright was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Collin Evan Hatfield, 25, Harvard Avenue, Metairie, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. for disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Bail has been set at $1,000.

—Tyronn Charles, 33, 5624 Tullahoma Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal damage to property-simple.

Charles was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:

—Lacoryer D. Nicholas, 34, La. 400, Napoleonoville, was charged at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday with battery on a dating partner and held on a warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation

Nicholas was incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department. He posted a $77 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

— Chelsie L. Breaux, 28, La. 70 South, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, heroin, Apidex and drug paraphernalia, illegal window tint, careless operation of a motor vehicle, and during under suspension.

Deputies and narcotics agents executed a stop relative to traffic violations east of Pierre Part and made contact with the driver, identified as Breaux.

The suspect exhibited signs and behavior consistent with illegal drug activity. Deputies opted to have a K-9 conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to areas of the vehicle indicating the presence of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded the seizure of numerous controlled dangerous substances.

Breaux was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.