Local authorities make arrests in battery cases

East St. Mary authorities handed several cases of battery over the weekend, including a domestic case in Patterson that also involved damage to property, Chief Garrett Grogan said.

—Jaquncy Davon Mouton, 27, Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Monday on charges of simple battery involving domestic violence and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

Mouton is being held at the Patterson jail with no bond set.

Grogan also reported these arrests:

—Tr-Ryce B. Oliney, 23, Terrebonne Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on charges of resisting an officer and speeding 1-10 mph over the speed limit.

The arrest was on U.S. 90 in Patterson. Oliney remains in the Patterson jail with no bond set.

—Odis (Oyis) D. Brown, 52, Jefferson Island, New Iberia, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Monday on charges of driver’s license suspended and speeding 11-15 mph over the limit. He posted a bond of $596.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Myles Anthony Morgan, 32, Front Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were called to an address on Front Street for a disturbance. They came into contact with Morgan. Officers learned Morgan had committed a battery on an individual at the address. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jeremy J Walker, 39, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery.

Officers were called to a North Third Street address for a battery. They learned Walker had struck the victim with a weapon. Officers located Walker on La. 70 a short time later and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Therold Lawrence James, 36, Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Friday on charges of criminal damage to property of less than $1,000 and disturbing the peace and on a warrant for probation violation.

Officers were called to a local medical facility for an individual causing a disturbance. They came into contact with James who was causing a disturbance.

The officer also learned he had damaged property at the facility less than $1,000. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. A computer check revealed Louisiana Probation and Parole held an active warrant for his arrest. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Jewel Ann Ross, 36, North Verret Street, Amelia, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to the area of La. 182 about a female causing a disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, they came into contact with Ross, who was in an intoxicated condition causing a disturbance. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tyler Joseph Aucoin, 31, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and on a charge of disturbing the peace.

An officer located Aucoin in the area of Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street.

He was placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Nestor Maldonado, 27, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of second-degree aggravated battery. No bail has been set.

—Steven James Morris, 33, Percy Street, Amelia, was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Sunday on a charge of battery on a dating partner.

Morris was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Niketa Fisher, 22, Southeast Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Denzel Johnson, 26, Myrtle Street, Patterson, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper lane usage. Johnson was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Robert L. Lyles, Kim Street, Patterson, was arrested was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on a charge of theft. Lyles was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Jordan Luke Vidos, 35, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vidos was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Shawna Hebert, 26, Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020, at 1:37 am for on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hebert was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Jarvis Melton, 34, Garber Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Saturday on charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of synthetic marijuana, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 11:46 p.m. Friday, the Berwick Police Department received a call of a reckless driver traveling on La 182. Officers responded to the area and observed the vehicle to be driving in the opposing lane of travel and nearly caused a head-on collision with another vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at which time officers made contact with Melton.

During the investigation, it was suspected that Melton was impaired. A search of the vehicle was conducted at which time synthetic marijuana along with items of drug paraphernalia were located inside.

A computer check showed that Melton’s license was suspended. Melton was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked. Melton later posted a $7,500.00 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Dustin Gerald-Patrick Breaux, 32, of 137 10th Street, Westwego, was arrested Friday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

On or about June 7, deputies responded to a call in reference to a 2008 Chevrolet pick-up being stolen from a Pierre Part business.

As a result of the follow-up investigation, Dustin Gerald-Patrick Breaux was identified as a suspect. Warrants were issued and subsequently entered into the National Crime Database.

On Friday, Breaux was arrested by the Thibodaux Police Department. He was transferred to Assumption Parish where he was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He remains incarcerated pending a bond proceeding.