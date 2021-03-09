Local authorities make 12 marijuana arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

The local cannabis market took a hit over the weekend, when local authorities made a dozen arrests for possession of marijuana, cannabinoids or both. The suspects include a Victor II Boulevard man from whom marijuana, marijuana edibles and cash were seized.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 72-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 102 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Bryson Anthony Scully, 20, Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone), transactions involving proceeds from drug activity, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at the residence of Scully on Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City. During the search, investigators located a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with edible items containing THC.

Investigators learned the marijuana was for sale and seized a large sum of money from the home as suspected proceeds derived from drug transactions.

There were two minor children in the presence of the suspect illegal narcotics at the time of the search warrant.

Scully was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Traville Boutte, 37, Lena Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for sexual battery.

The Morgan City Police Department received a complaint Saturday about Traville Boutte inappropriately touching a juvenile victim under 17 years old. During the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained by detectives with the Morgan City Police Department for Boutte.

He was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Myles Anthony Morgan, 33, Front Street, Morgan City, was arrested 3:43 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear to pay fine in 6th Ward Court.

—Justin Clarence Lovell, 27, Joey Street, Patterson, LA., was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine in 6th Ward Court.

—Gordon Chris Helman, 51, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial and contempt of court (failure to pay probation fee) in 6th Ward Court.

—Keith M. Landry, 55, Cyril Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Sunday on a charge of improper lane usage, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and possession of marijuana (first offense).

The Morgan City Police Department received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on La. 70. Officers located the vehicle matching the description and also observed a traffic violation.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, and the driver was identified as Landry. During the traffic stop, the officers suspected driver impairment and located suspected marijuana in his possession. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for an additional test.

Once at the Morgan City Police Department, he submitted a breath sample of 0.179g%. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Quantravious R. Hill, 22, Plum Street, Patterson, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Friday on charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone).

About 4:14 p.m. Friday, officers made contact with Hill in the area of California Street after observing him involved in suspicious activity. Throughout the course of this stop, Hill was found to be in possession of a concealed handgun in his pocket as well as a bag of marijuana.

Hill did not have a concealed handgun permit. The location of this incident was within a posted drug-free zone area. Hill was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail, where he remains with no bond set.

—Jada Williams, 19, Texas Street, Berwick, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone).

—Danyelle Morgan, 36, Texas Street, Berwick, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone).

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, Berwick officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Texas Street pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, officers came into contact with Williams and Morgan.

A search of the residence yielded marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The location of the residence is within a posted drug free zone area.

Williams and Morgan were both placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. They were both released after posting a bond of $4,500.

—Donald J. Sanders III, 41, Verdun Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

At 7:55 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a business on U.S. 90 in reference to a complaint of a theft of a cellphone.

Officers met with the victim and she explained that she set her phone down on a table and when she went back to get it, it was gone.

The victim provided a description of a possible suspect, and officers were able to review video surveillance of the incident and confirm the man’s involvement.

Officers located the suspect at another business on U.S. 90, and before officers could make contact with him, he discarded the stolen cellphone in a trash can once he saw the officers.

The man was identified as Sanders, and he admitted to taking the cellphone but said he did so by mistake.

The phone was recovered and Sanders was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Berwick Jail where he posted a bond of $326.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 complaints and made these arrests:

—Nicolette Molo Elmore, 43, Patterson, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of telephone harassment. Elmore was released on a $500 bond.

—Juvenile female, 15, Franklin, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Friday as a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was released into the custody of a parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Delvin Devon Darby, 28, Franklin, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Friday on two warrants for the charges of failure to obtain special flagged ID card, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other required information, and failure to obtain special flagged driver’s license. Darby was released on a $10,000 bond.

—Steven Nodurft, 63, Lafayette, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension. Nodurft was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—William Robertson, 35, Patterson, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Friday on charges of vehicle entering highway from private road, possession of marijuana and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of persons under 17 years of age. Robertson was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Randy Louis, 39, Baldwin, was arrested at 8 p.m. Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer by flight and careless operation. Louis was released on a $4,500 bond.

—Ya’Kendra Nicole Wallace, 30, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Thomasina Rink, 50, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding in a construction zone and driving under suspension. Rink was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Travis ONeal Williams, 29, New Iberia, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Saturday on charges of obstruction of justice (tampering), possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, resisting an officer, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Gaston OBryan Williams, 32, Franklin, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Sunday on charges of obstruction of justice (tampering), possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Domingo Marawila Quigley, 52, New Iberia, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation with no accident, resisting an officer by flight, open container and driving while intoxicated.

Quigley was released on a $5,000 bond.

—Gene Raphael Wells Jr., 52, Franklin, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Sunday on charges of no headlights and driving while intoxicated. Wells was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Scotty Allen Pellerin, 40, Franklin, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by giving false information, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law, and entry or remaining on premises after forbidden.

No bail has been set.

—Calab Lawrence Mitchell, 24, Franklin, was arrested at 3:21 a.m. Monday on a charge of theft and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, obstruction of a public passage, and operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

No bail has been set

Patterson

Police Chief Garret Grogan reported these arrests:

—Umeeka Richard, 46, of Cherry Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sandi Drive and charged with disturbing the peace. She was released on a $212 bond.

—Cotina W. Batiste, 38, of St. Michael Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sandi Drive and charged with disturbing the peace. She was released on a $212 bond.

—Alira Clark, 21, of Guzzetta Drive, Berwick, was arrested in the 300 block of Sandi Drive at 12:04 a.m. Saturday and charged with disturbing the peace.

She was released on a $212 bond.

—Sheldriana Clark, 19, of Southwest Boulevard, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sandi Drive and charged with disturbing the peace. She was released on a $212 bond.

—Jayla Williams, 20, of Tiffany Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sandi Drive and charged with disturbing the peace and criminal damage to property. She was release on a $529 bond.

—Jeremiah Aucoin, 39, of Pluto Street, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Main Street at 8:07 p.m. Saturday and charged with disturbing the peace (intoxicated).

He remains incarcerated at the city jail with bond set at $357.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that the Franklin Police Department responded to 27 complaints over the past weekend and made these arrests:

—Tamika Jackson, 46, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on charges of remaining in places after being forbidden and disturbing the peace. Jackson was additionally arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of possession of cocaine and improper lane usage.

Jackson was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at time of press release.

—Jamal Washington, 32, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for New Iberia City Court for failure to appear on the charges of no insurance, no seat belt, no child restraint and driving under suspension.

Washington was booked, processed and released.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Dalaina Marie Rentrop, 28, La. 663, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

The arrest followed a traffic stop on La. 398 near Labadieville.

An I.C.E.-assigned unit observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the suspect vehicle.

Deputies conducted an officer-driver interview with Rentrop.

As a result of that interview, deputies requested and were granted consent to search the vehicle.

During that search, a quantity of methamphetamine was seized.

Rentrop was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Autumn Deshaye Norman, 18, Taryn Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

The charges resulted from a traffic stop on U.S. 90 on Saturday.

An I.C.E.-assigned unit on patrol observed a violation occur by a passing motorist and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed significant movement by one of the passengers.

The deputy made contact with the driver as well as the suspect passenger, identified as Norman, and conducted an officer-violator interview.

Based on that interview, drug paraphernalia was recovered. Norman was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where a personal search was conducted by female correctional personnel.

Following that process, Norman was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility with a bond set at $25,000.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Josh Broussard, 35, Free Road, Deville, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Brittany Green, 28, Antique Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Thursday on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

—Barrett Harbison, 39, County Road, Georgetown, Texas, was arrested by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of theft ($5,000-$24,999).

—Ronald Journet, 38, Will Angelle Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, no seat belt and possession of Schedule II narcotics.

—Naquin, Glenn, 43, Daniel Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, driver must be licensed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs, switched plates and simple possession of marijuana.

—Kirby Southern, 43, Daggs Street, Belle River, was arrested Thursday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.