Local agencies makes arrests of alleged sex offenders

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Local law enforcement agencies made two arrests related to sex crimes, including one in Morgan City for alleged failure to register as a sex offender and one in Assumption in a case of internet solicitation of a juvenile.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 31 calls for service and made this arrest:

—Jamarcus J. Clark, 30, Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Monday on warrants for failure to register or notify as a sex offender, failure to obtain a flagged sex offender ID card, failure to pay sex offender registration fee and two counts of failure to appear in 16th Judicial District Court.

Clark was located at a residence on Fifth Street in Morgan City and taken into custody on active warrants held by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and 16th District Court. He was transported and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Arnold C. McCann, 22, West 20th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, was returned to Louisiana on Monday to face charges of cyberstalking, computer fraud, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes (sex offender registration required), identify theft and pornography involving juveniles (sex offender registration required).

The arrest resulted from felony computer-aided sex crimes and pornography involving juveniles that occurred between November 2017 and March 2020.

In November 2017, deputies responded to a complaint in which a juvenile’s social media account had been compromised and the unknown violator was now attempting to extort the victim into sending him lewd and lascivious photos. At the time, the victim left the social media account dormant, but the account was still active.

In March 2020, the victim returned to the Snap Chat account and discovered that the account had been converted to use and appeared to contain lewd images of underage females.

Detectives continued their investigation and executed a series of investigative maneuvers in an effort to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

Through that process, detectives recovered evidence linking the alleged crimes to the suspect identified as McCann. This individual was determined to be a convicted sex offender in the Cleveland area, the same locations where these crimes originated.

Warrants were issued for McCann’s arrest and the Ohio Division of Probation and Parole arrested him Oct. 1.

McCann refused voluntary return to Louisiana, but he was extradited through a governor’s warrant.

McCann was booked Monday into the parish detention center pending a bond hearing

—George William Davis Jr., 61, La. 1 South, Donaldsonville, was arrested Monday on charges of driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident. and false swearing for the purpose of violating public health and safety.

The arrest was related to a complaint in which the alleged victim said that he was forced to stop for a low tire. When he did so, an unidentified suspect struck him in the face and stole his vehicle. This allegedly occurred Nov. 23 near Plattenville.

At some point after Davis provided conflicting statements as to what had occurred, deputies became suspicious of Davis’ version of events.

Deputies then interviewed a female acquaintance of Davis who indicated that the car was hers and that Davis requested to use it and she obliged. The witness said Davis was gone for about an hour but returned without the car.

Through this period, Davis appeared intoxicated and was driving on a suspended license.

Deputies obtained video surveillance placing Davis in the vehicle.

Warrants were requested and granted for Davis’ arrest Nov. 25.

On Monday, Davis was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Dusty Raphael Allemand, 36, North Holly Road, Labadieville, was arrested Saturday on two counts of disarming a police officer, resisting arrest by force or violence, no vehicle registration, no liability insurance, expired motor vehicle inspection tag and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

—Danielle Marie Cavalier, 31, North Holly Road, Labadieville, was arrested Monday on a charge of interfering with the lawful duties of a peace officer.

The charges arise out of a traffic stop complaint in Labadieville on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the area near North and South Holly Roads in Labadieville in connection to a reckless driver complaint.

Investigating deputies located the vehicle and subject driver of the complaint.

The deputy observed numerous equipment violations on the vehicle as well as evidence linking the vehicle to the original complaint.

At some point, deputies requested that the suspect, Allemand, exit the vehicle and he repeatedly refused.

As the deputy attempted to remove him from the vehicle, he resisted and became very aggressive.

A scuffle ensued at which time Allemand is accused of attempting to disarm the deputy.

During the confrontation, Cavalier arrived on the scene and refused to leave.

Allemand was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he remains with bond set at $500,000.

Cavalier was released on bond Sunday.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrests:

—Trevor Landry, 21, Franklin, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana (THC wax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Blake Dinger, 21, Patterson was arrested 10:38 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana (THC wax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

About 10:05 a.m. Monday, a Berwick officer was on regular patrol in the area of Sixth Street at La. 182, when it was observed that a vehicle left on the roadway and went onto the shoulder of the road while turning on to Sixth Street.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Landry. During the course of the traffic stop, Landry admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle. His passenger in the vehicle, who was identified as Dinger, was removed and later found to be in possession of marijuana (THC wax) and placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana as well as THC wax.

Landry was also placed under arrest. Both were later transported to Berwick jail, where they were booked and later released on bond.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that his responded to 18 complaints in a 24-hour period and made the following arrests:

—Mitchell Guilbeaux, 26, Pecot Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Monday on charges of simple battery and resisting an officer. Guilbeaux was booked, processed and held on a $5,000 bond.

—Ronald Lumpkin, 44, Railroad Avenue, Franklin,was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Lumpkin was booked, processed and released on a $1,000 bond.

—Genevia Dauphine, 35, Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Dauphine was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

—Charles Brown Jr., 48, Fifth Street, Franklin, was arrested at 6:29 a.m. Monday on a warrant dated Nov. 15 for domestic abuse battery. Brown was booked, processed and released on a $2,500 bond.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Michael Bihm, 48, Midway Lane, Opelousas, was arrested Monday on a charge of theft valued at $1-$999.

—Tamara Jackson, 32, Cecile Boulevard, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on a charge of theft of $1-$999.

—Beau Latiolais, 36, Grand Anse Highways, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of child endangerment domestic abuse.

—Deitra Morgan, 28, Blanchard Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of illegal possession of stolen things $300-$500 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.