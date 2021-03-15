Local agencies make arrests on drug charges

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Morgan City and St. Mary authorities made a series of drug-related arrests late last week, including five for possession of marijuana, police reports say.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 40 calls for service. These people were arrested beginning Thursday:

—Jarmal Sims, 39, La. 20, Schriever, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Thursday on charge of tail lamps, operation a vehicle with a suspended license, no motor vehicle insurance and possession of marijuana.

—Lacey Singleton, 27, Harvey, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Joey Francois, 40, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for cruelty to animals and four counts of failure to appear.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 66 complaints and made these arrests:

—-Jace Paul Lodrigue, 22, Berwick, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to honor a written promise to appear and general speed law.

Lodrigue also held a Lafourche Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, failure to pay fines and court costs. No bail has been set.

—Melissa Ann Adams, 42, New Orleans, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Louis Parker Jr., 40, Patterson, was arrested on at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Lashawn Kerlegon, 24, New Iberia, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Kerlegon was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Walter Lewis, 25, New Iberia, was at 10:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Brie Hollins, 29, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery. Hollins was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Darrius Lucas, 20, Patterson, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Friday by the Narcotics Section on charges of failure to dim headlights, no turn signal, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of THC oil.

No bail has been set.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrests:

—Juvenile, 15, Berwick, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Juvenile, 17, Berwick, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Shawn C. Lovell, 43, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

At 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on River Road in reference to a large domestic disturbance. Through investigation, officers learned that a verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation, which led Lovell and the two juveniles to engage in several fistic encounters at the residence.

At the conclusion of the investigation, all subjects were placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. The two juveniles were released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings, and Lovell remains in the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

St. Martin

Sheriff Beckett Breaux reported these arrests:

—Joshua Batiste, 24, Martin Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday on an extradition warrant.

—Heidi Louviere, 31, Coteau Holmes Lane, St. Martinville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of theft ($1-$999) and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

—Roddy Magnon, 46, Moss Street, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department on a charge of violation of a protective order.

—Jamie Skipper, 37, La. 14, New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday by the St. Martinville Police Department on charges of home invasion, child endangerment-domestic abuse, misrepresentation during booking, battery of a police officer and resisting an officer.

—Hubert Wiltz, 60, Steven Wiltz Road, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; possession of Schedule II narcotics; possession of Schedule IV narcotics; manufacture or distribution of Schedule V narcotics; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; improper lane usage; and creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

—Dwayne Calais, 43, Armond Joseph Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday on charges of manufacture or distribution of Schedule V narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; prohibited acts; distribution of paraphernalia; and criminal mischief.

—Hebert Calais, 41, Armond Joseph, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal conspiracy; manufacture or distribution of Schedule V narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; and distribution of drug paraphernalia.

—Kasha Leon, 33, St. Ann Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Mary Sam, 40, Cemetery Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Thursday by the St. Martinville Police Department on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer, and entry or remaining in places after begin forbidden.

—Darius Turner, 30, Forest Oak Street, Prairieville, was arrest on a warrant for failure to appear.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to 13 complaints over a 24-hour period and made this arrest:

—Roxanna Davis, 72, o Percy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse aggravated assault. Davis was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—George Thomas Boutwell, 39, Elaine Street, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Tuesday on charge of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, interfering with emergency communications, false imprisonment, domestic abuse aggravated assault and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

The arrest followed an incident on Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse.

Deputies met with the reported victim at the Sheriff’s Main Office. The victim advised that her husband was complicit in causing a disturbance at the Vivian Street address that resulted in the victim receiving physical injuries.

The victim further alleged that Boutwell was threatening her with a knife and cut her. Boutwell also is accused of attempting to strangle his wife.

Based on all available evidence, Boutwell was determined to be the predominant aggressor. He was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Boutwell remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

—Shelby McCarty Barrilleaux, 29, La. 662, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched at which time the complainant advised that his wife had just left, and she had drugs in her possession as well as in her home.

An I.C.E. unit on assignment made contact with the subject, now identified as Barrilleaux. After interviewing Barrilleaux, deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle and seized quantities of suspected marijuana and MDMA .

Deputies then returned to Barrilleaux’s home, at which time consent to search was obtained. A search of the home yielded a significant amount of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Barrilleaux was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Christopher H Walker, 22, La. 1, Napoleonville, was arrested Thursday on 25 counts of simple burglary and one count of contributing to the delinquency.

—Kevin D. Walker, 18, West Fourth Street, Donaldsonville, was arrested on 25 counts of simple burglary and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

—Juvenile male, 16, was arrested Thursday on 25 counts of simple burglary.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in the 5600 block of La. 308 in Plattenville in connection with a burglary in progress.

Deputies observed three individuals in the area who fled on foot. Two of those suspects were immediately taken into custody.

Property stolen from the burglaries was located in the possession of these two suspects as well as property stolen in other burglaries the same morning.

Detectives responded and began to process each individual crime scene. Detectives identified 25 separate burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the Bertrandville and Plattenville areas.

The third suspect, Christopher Walker, was identified and subsequently taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing.

As a public service courtesy, the sheriff advises all residents to lock your vehicles when not in use.

—Haikeem Thomas, 20, of La. 401, Napoleonville, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, speeding, failure to dim headlights and no driver’s license.

A southbound deputy observed a northbound vehicle commit traffic violations and initiated a stop of the vehicle. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle. The suspect then attempted to flee again but crashed. Two subjects exited the vehicle and began to run to the rear of a residence.

Deputies were able to arrest two subjects, one of which was the driver, Thomas.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Tyrone Q. Wilson, 35, Raymond Street, Houma, was arrested Thursday on charges of felony theft and monetary instrument abuse and on a hold for Calcasieu Parish.

The arrest resulted from unlawful transactions negotiated at a video poker outlet near Napoleonville.

Those alleged transactions involved fraudulent video poker cash-out vouchers, which were cashed at the business on or about Jan. 6 with a net loss to the business totaling $1,082.10.

With the assistance of video surveillance, detectives were able to identify Wilson as a suspect in the theft of the funds through means of creating fraudulent winning tickets and cashing them in.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remains incarcerated.

Detectives indicate that additional arrest are possible.