Submitted Photo

The Pre-K3 students in Erica Clements’ and Heather Walker’s classes presented the Central Catholic food service workers with a thank you sign that read, “Let’s Taco Bout Our Awesome Cafeteria Ladies!” They also sang a “Taco” song and gifted the ladies with a treat. Pictured are the Pre-K3 teachers and students with Freda Jones, Charmaine Singleton, cafeteria manager, and Fredricka Calloway.