Lions Camp marks 60 years of service

Summer 2017 marks the beginning of the 60th year of the Louisiana Lions Camp, 53 of those years in Leesville.

On July 9, 1961 the first camping session opened the camp which is located six miles North of Leesville on 170 acres of piney woodlands. To date, over 24,150 children have attended camp.

Over 5,000 Lions throughout the state of Louisiana are actively working to see that youth with diabetes, pulmonary disorders, and mental and physical challenges are able to experience a life-impacting week at their summer place.

The camp will operate a one-week session for youth w/pulmonary disorders ages 5-15. (These applications will be assigned by the LPDCI, Lions Camp Pelican.) Two one-week sessions for mentally-challenged children ages 8-19; two one-week sessions for orthopedically challenged, and hearing/visually impaired children ages 7-19; and two one-week sessions for youth with diabetes ages 6-14.

The campers enjoy a full range of activities including swimming, arts and crafts, archery, gun safety, all sports, and nature lore.

The Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Inc. operates and manages the Louisiana Lions Camp which is financed by voluntary contributions by Lions Clubs and non-Lion organizations and individuals.

Anyone, whether a Lion or not, may make financial contributions. A Life Membership costs $100 and can be purchased by contacting local Lions Clubs or Raymond Cecil III, executive director of Louisiana Lions League, at 800-348-6567.

Campers attending summer sessions must be sponsored by a Lions Club, Lioness/Auxiliary, or Leo Club. This ensures that the camp is truly a statewide project that serves every section of Louisiana.