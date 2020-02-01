Lights, camera, felony: Phony movie money passed in Morgan City
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 12:45am
Counterfeit money is showing up in the Morgan City area, including two cases in which bills marked for use in motion pictures were used, the Morgan City Police Department said.
Printed on the top of the $10 bill had "For Motion Picture Use Only."
The Morgan City Police Department wants area merchants and the public to be vigilant during a cash transaction. Please report any counterfeit money transactions to the Morgan City Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.