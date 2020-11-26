Lights shone on the Spirit of Morgan City Christmas display Thursday and fireworks went off in the background after Cole Fryou, 5, flipped the ceremonial switch. Artist Lee Romaire's "reingators" are back and appear with his new Christmas Mother sculpture.
M.E. Norman student Cole Fryou is held by his father, William Fryou, so he can flip the switch that turns the lights on Morgan City's Christmas display. Cole's mother is Chelsea Fryou. At right is Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, who presided at the last Christmas light of his mayoral tenure.
Across the river in Berwick, the Southwest Reef Lighthouse took on a holiday look during a riverfront gathering, and Santa floated in by boat.
Santa and an elf pose for a picture with the Zarate children, who came from Beaumont, Texas, to visit relatives. They are, from left, Isaac, 7, Chloe, 10, and Juliet, 5. This year's arrangement allowed the children to have their pictures taken with Santa while maintaining some extra distance for coronavirus protection.
Lighting the holiday lights
Christmas lighting ceremonies put a holiday season shine on Morgan City's Brashear Avenue and on the Berwick riverfront.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker