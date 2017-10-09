Stan Beaubouef portrays town of Berwick founder Thomas Berwick on Saturday during the fourth annual Celebrate Berwick Heritage Program under the U.S. 90 bridge. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
LA Rhythm plays Sunday at The Lighthouse Festival in Berwick. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Kids enjoy the Zero Gravity carnival ride Sunday during The Lighthouse Festival on the Berwick riverfront. (The Daily Re-view/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Lighthouse festival photos
The Tour du Teche kayak and canoe race was supposed to finish Sunday in Berwick in conjunction with the Lighthouse Festival, but ended early Saturday in New Iberia due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Nate.
Organizers of the regional Country Music Showdown also postponed the singing competition, which was scheduled for Saturday, to Oct. 28 in Patterson.