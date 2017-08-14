Lighthouse event info at Berwick library

Submitted Photo

The Berwick Branch of the St. Mary Parish Public Library has prepared an informational display promoting the annual ham radio event at the Berwick riverfront 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The display includes information on ham radio, as well as a model display for the shoebox contest for families. The Ham Radio Day is an international event to contact lighthouses around the world. The day will include ham radio contacts, children’s activities, Town Market vendors, homeland security, a presentation on the solar eclipse, food and snowballs. The event also includes a family contest with family prizes. The contest is to decorate a shoebox to look like any era radio; it does not have to work, just look like a radio. Information on the contest and ham radio can be seen at the Berwick Branch Library. Pictured from left are Carol Sealine, Susan Worth and Trinisha Johnson.