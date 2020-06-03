Librarian from Morgan City featured in webinar

A Nicholls State University librarian from Morgan City was a featured speaker during the ACRL-Choice webinar/

Brandy Burbante, head of technical services at Ellender Memorial Library, will discuss strategies for connecting students with helpful library resources.

“I’m hoping attendees leave empowered with ideas to promote library services and make meaningful relation-ships with faculty across their own campuses,” she said. “I’m also hoping that I can encourage librarians in attendance to voice their needs for improving their library services and help vendors in attendance understand more about assisting librarians with those needs.”

The presentation “Put Those Databases to Work! Strategies to Get Materials Flying Off Virtual Shelves” Tuesday was for librarians from around the country. Burbante was first hired in 2012 and received a 2020 Woman of Achievement Award as part of the Bonnie J. Bourg Lecture Series and Women’s History Month Luncheon.

Choice is a publishing unit of the Association of College and Research Libraries. The ACRL is a division of the American Library Association. Choice provides professional development tools for librarians including webinars, podcasts and essays.