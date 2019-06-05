Ledet receives award for work with Acadian

Security Technician Michael Ledet was recognized as the Acadian Total Security Employee of the Year at Acadian Companies’ annual meeting. A resident of Houma, Ledet is a veteran of the Marine Corps. He has worked with Acadian Total Security for four years.

Ledet and his wife, Michelle, have five children.

Acadian Total Security installs innovative, convenient security systems and processes more than three million alarms annually across the nation.