Learning their lessons, easy as pie

Mon, 01/29/2018 - 10:24am Anonymous

Students in Pre-K4 at Holy Cross Elementary School learned in their religion lesson that they are growing every day. They planted seeds, then read the book, “The Apple Pie Tree." Each student brought a small bag of sliced apples to school that were combined and cooked in class to make yummy applesauce; then apples were cooked down with local farm grown cane sugar to create apple pies. Pictured are the students of Jenny Chamberlain’s Pre-K4 class: (front) A.J. Ziegenbusch, Sawyer Scadlock, Bowen Hoffpauir and Jack Bolano. Standing: Gabriella Morrell, Reid Stanley, Andrew Walker, Ava Clements, Journey Hebb, Mrs. Chamberlain with Parker Mason and Cleo Price in front of her, Emmy Vining, Thomas Theriot and Bently LaPoint.

