Learning to be resilient

Harris Bienn of the Water Institute of the Gulf speaks to an audience including local officials and students from local high schools Monday at a Community Resilience Workshop put together by St. Mary Excel in Morgan City. The institute's goal is "to increase understanding of natural and human aspects of deltaic, coastal, and water systems; to develop tools that apply knowledge to restore coasts and ecosystems; and to reduce risk for people and infrastructure." Making the local communities resilient means preparing them to stand up to natural and economic risks.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker