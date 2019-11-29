Learning about radio

Submitted Photo

The St. Mary Council on Aging on Park Street in Patterson hosted Rudy Duchan, WA5QNH, vice president of the BEARS ham radio club. Those in attendance were shown what a small VHF station would consist of. A presentation of what ham radio really is and how it works was the topic. Members asked questions about radio, asked what a repeater is, and listened to a two-way contact between WA5QNH and another station in Morgan City. Members were invited to visit the BEARS club station and told how anyone interested can become a ham radio operator.