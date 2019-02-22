Learning about Pet Partners

Fri, 02/22/2019 - 9:42am

Submitted Photos
Mary Alice Fuhrer, a parent and member of Pet Partners, spoke with fourth-grade students at Central Catholic Elementary School about the volunteer work she and her family dog, Loui, perform as members of the therapy animal program. She explained that both she and Loui have completed coursework and an evaluation that assessed their aptitude to participate in the Pet Partners program. They are now qualified to interact with a variety of patients, including the sick, elderly and those with intellectual disabilities.

